submitted by Becky Bartlett, Northampton County

Lamont McClure, the Northampton County Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the opening of the applications for $1.3 million in COVID-19 Small Business Assistance grants Friday at a 9 a.m. press conference. Lamont McClure, Director of DCED Tina Smith and Tony Iannelli from the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce spoke at the event which was held online.

Applications for Small Business Assistance Grants are now open. To qualify, a business must be located in Northampton County and have fewer than 100 employees. The grants can be used for rent, payroll and other operating expenses. Priority will be given to small retail shops, restaurants and community staples operating on a main street or in a traditional neighborhood and minority-owned businesses. The maximum grant amount is $15,000 per business.

Northampton County Council approved the distribution of $1.3 million in CARES Act funds to small business owners at their Nov. 18, 2020 meeting. Applications will be reviewed by a committee that includes three members of County Council.

