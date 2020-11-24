submitted by Sean Brown

County:  Northampton
Municipality:  Bath Borough
Road name:  East Main Street
Between:  PA 512 and Washington Street
Type of work:  Utility Work
Work being done by:  Local Utility
Type of restriction:  Daytime
Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging for UGI utility work.
Start date:  Nov. 24
Est completion date:  Nov. 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays?  No

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
