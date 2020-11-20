During their November 10 meeting, Allen Township supervisors decided to hold 2020’s remaining meetings online.

“I think the way things are going…I think we should stay with this format through the end of the year,” said Supervisor Dale Hassler. “The numbers are really going high fast.”

Supervisors Gary Behler, Gerald Montanari, and Bruce Frack agreed.

Township Manager Ilene Eckhart said there are “most likely” two meetings left for the year, if the budget is adopted on December 8. She added that she is working on a way to simultaneously stream future public meetings so that residents can attend in-person or online.

After 2021’s reorganization meeting, which supervisors said should be in-person at the fire department building, they will reassess the situation.

“We have done basically five months and managed,” said Hassler. “None of us got sick yet so let’s try to keep it that way.”

In other news, supervisors authorized the township’s 2021 budget for public inspection. It includes a five mil property tax, which has been unchanged for over 20 years.

If members of the public have suggested changes, it would be up to the board to consider these changes before adoption. Supervisors intend to adopt the budget on December 8.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on November 24 at 7 p.m.