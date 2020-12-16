During their meeting on Tuesday, December 8, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors adopted the 2021 budget. Since a draft budget was approved in November, the public was allowed to view and comment on the budget before supervisors made their vote. No significant changes were proposed.

Total expenditures in the budget are about $2,227,000. No tax increase is proposed.

In other news, a time extension was granted to Century Commerce. The developer is asking for an extension to 2024 to complete their project due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent shutdowns. In 2015, the developer was approved for 1.5 million square feet of warehouse space along Route 329.

The township traditionally puts a time limit on large development projects and requires financial security to be posted so that they have funds to complete certain improvements if the developer does not.

A security reduction request of $2,142,125.88 was also approved for the developer. About $3 million worth of work is left to complete, according to township engineer Stan Wojciechowski.

Finally, supervisors canceled their December 22 meeting. Instead, their next meeting will be held on Jan. 4, 2021 at 7 p.m. This reorganization meeting will be conducted over Zoom due to increasing COVID cases in the area.

“We have made it this far safely,” said Supervisor Dale Hassler. “I just don’t want to see anyone get sick…if one would test positive…it affects us all down the road.”

“I think we all would rather be in person,” added Supervisor Gerald Montanari, “but no one knows how this is going.”