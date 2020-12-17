During public comment at the December 8 meeting of the Lehigh Township Supervisors, Chairperson Cindy Miller addressed a letter that was sent from Governor Wolf to police departments throughout the commonwealth. Miller read the letter, which thanks police for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic and implores them to enforce health orders and step up enforcement of the virus mitigation measures set forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Governor. Her primary objection was that Wolf sent it directly to police departments.

“Our Governor, in his infinite wisdom, bypasses legislators, be it local or otherwise. This was sent to the police. There was no communication [with us] at all,” she said.

Miller’s comments came a few days before the state announced even more aggressive virus mitigation measures as most counties in Pennsylvania are now seeing significant spread and hospitals face the risk of being overwhelmed in some areas. Beginning last Saturday, December 12, indoor dining is banned, school extracurricular activities are canceled, indoor and outdoor gatherings are respectively limited to 10 or 20 people and gyms are closed. Wolf expects these measures to last three weeks to slow the spread of the virus. As of December 13 there have been 12,489 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The meeting, otherwise, was mostly routine end-of-the-year business. A representative from the Recreation Department said that the tree lighting in the township went well and that they hope to make it an annual event.

“It was very successful. We would like to thank everyone, Public Works did a lot of work. Everyone did a very good job,” she said.

Police Chief Scott Fogel said that car crashes are down in the township with zero fatal wrecks this year so far, which would make it the second consecutive year without any accident deaths. Of the 28 crashes, eight were deer strikes. Criminal offenses were down until August when they began to ramp back up, something Fogel said is related to the pandemic and more people staying home.

“This year is an anomaly and not a trend,” he said.

The December 22 Board of Supervisors meeting is canceled. Meetings will resume in January on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.