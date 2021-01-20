The Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors addressed a concern about a private shooting range at their meeting on Tuesday, January 12.

A township resident first brought the concern to the police department, who urged the resident to attend the board meeting. The resident lives near someone who has a private shooting range. He is concerned about the frequency, length of time, and volume at which he hears shots; he also reports what he believes to be explosives at times.

The resident brought these before the board looking for some control to help with the situation. Police and board staff will follow up to see what kinds of guns are being shot, as well as what permits are needed and what permits the resident with the range has. They will also look into ordinances related to shooting ranges and noise control.

Police Chief Scott Fogel reported that the officers will be getting their first Coronavirus vaccine soon. In addition, the department will be making necessary updates to their use of force policy.

There were a multitude of planning-related items discussed at the meeting. One of these was a dog park to be built in the borough; there will be one park for large dogs and another for small dogs. A majority of the cost associated with this project has to do with the fencing, but there are residents and businesses that are willing to donate money or products. The township also plans to put benches and dog waste clean-up stations in the park as well.

The Cherryville intersection project is waiting for PPL to relocate poles before the project can move on. Additionally, the board is going to schedule a meeting with W2A Design Group to discuss the costs, interior, and other details about the upcoming maintenance building.

Finally, Alice Rehrig was reappointed as the township manager. The Vacancy Board Chairman position was not filled, however. There were two candidates for the position, but the board voted to table the motion until the next meeting.

The next Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 26 at 7 p.m.