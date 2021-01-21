During the Allen Township Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, January 12, supervisors decided to close the township’s dog park through the end of winter. The closure will start on Tuesday, February 16, and end on Thursday, April 1, just in time for Easter weekend.

The decision to close the park is not due to any misconduct, supervisors stressed. Instead, closing the park after a season of rain and snow helps allow new grass to grow in time for spring’s busy season. This is the second winter supervisors have decided to close the park. Parks superintendent Tom Gogle agreed with the decision.

“I am okay with the month-and-a-half closure as long as…[residents are] aware that it will happen,” said Supervisor Gary Behler.

Township manager Ilene Eckhart said she will notify residents and work with the Friends of Allen Township Dog Park to get the word out.

In other news, during the meeting supervisors unanimously voted to indefinitely extend the township’s Declaration of Disaster. This state of emergency was declared at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic but expired at the end of 2020. Having this declaration in place makes the township eligible for any relief funds released by the state.

But some supervisors said the move to extend the declaration is the right one, whether they need the money or not.

“I think we should continue it whether it helps us financially or not because we are not out of this [pandemic] yet,” said Supervisor Gerald Montanari.

“As long as the state is in a restricted phase, we should consider ourselves in a restricted phase,” added Supervisor Dale Hassler.

All supervisors present agreed and voted to extend the declaration until Pennsylvania is out of its state of emergency.

Finally, supervisors approved two electronic recycling events for 2021. The first will be held on May 8, and the second will be held on September 11.

“With the pandemic, people have been really cleaning out their electronics,” said Eckhart. “The county is also offering funding toward these events.”

Northampton County will offer townships up to $4,000 for each event.

“That helps us greatly,” said Eckhart.

Both events will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the township’s fire station. Residents can bring one item free of charge.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 26 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.