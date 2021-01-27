After much anticipation, Mattie’s Strudel Haus officially opened its doors on W. Main Street in Bath. The shop’s hand-stretched strudel has long been a favorite of those who have tasted the homemade recipes at local farmers’ markets and festivals like Spuds & Suds. Now, everyone can take a piece of sweet or savory strudel home to enjoy year-round.

Kelly Vlasics, Mattie’s Strudel Haus founder, has worked tirelessly to bring her traditional strudel to a new generation. It was Vlasics’s grandmother, Mattie, who started the family tradition of strudel making over 50 years ago. Mattie taught Vlasics’s mother and then Vlasics herself how to hand stretch the dough until it was paper-thin. Now, Vlasics is sharing her family’s delicious art with a growing group of dedicated fans.

Vlasics says she always enjoyed baking but spent many years working in the corporate world until she finally decided to make her dream a reality.

“[After] the loss of interest [in] the everyday hustle and bustle… I was depressed and needed a change,” she says. “I was brought up cooking and baking in the kitchen and always loved working alongside my grandmother and mother. As I gained more strength, I said to myself, ‘I’m going to make strudel one day.’”

And make strudel she did. She started the business in her basement, cooking, stretching dough as thinly as her grandmother taught her, and mixing together dozens of strudel recipes.

“I finally felt the fulfillment I needed to use my customer skills, marketing skills, and lifelong cooking skills sharing the strudel heritage to customers both young and old,” she adds.