The Rock Lehigh Valley curative amendment hearing with Allen Township began with much anticipation in February 2020. However, soon after the first hearing, the onset of COVID-19 shut down the township, and the nation, putting the hearing’s continuation on hold. One year later, the hearing has not yet resumed.

The reason for this is scheduling conflicts, explained township manager Brent Green during the East Allen Township Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday, January 28. Both parties and their witnesses are having trouble finding common dates. In addition, public safety measures continue to add difficulties.

Green warned supervisors that a February 2021 date does not seem likely and that the earliest the hearing may pick back up again would be in March.

It is also unlikely that the hearing’s future location will be able to hold as many residents as usual. As a result, Green asked supervisors for permission to post the recorded hearing on social media and digitally provide residents with the transcript. That way, he said, everyone has the opportunity to hear the discussion. Supervisors agreed.

“Someday in the future, this is all going to finish,” joked Supervisor Roger Unangst. “But who knows when that is.”

In other news, Green presented supervisors with proposed park improvement plans. With over $500,000 in developer recreation fees collected, the township has the opportunity to upgrade the facilities at Bicentennial and Jacksonville Parks.

Some of those upgrades include resurfacing the basketball and tennis courts and purchasing new furnishings like benches and trash cans. Green also said that Pavillion C at Bicentennial Park is “showing its age” and could benefit from a replacement.

Although the township has been “sitting on this money for several years,” Green said he wants to be cautious with it.

Recreation director Chuck Frantz was also present during the meeting and showed support for the improvements.

“A lot of people rave about our parks,” he said “Overall this will be great for all East Allen residents.”

Bicentennial Park will see action later in March when the East Allen Township Fire Department’s annual Easter Egg hunt is held. The event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but the outdoor event will go on this year, though no official date has been set. Supervisors gave the fire department permission to hold the event during their meeting.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 10 at 7 p.m.