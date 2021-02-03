The Nazareth Borough Council held their monthly meeting on Monday, February 1; the meeting was held virtually to comply with federal and state COVID-19 guidelines.

Council approved a motion to increase the tax collector’s year wage to $11,500 from the previous amount of $9,500. A motion to set the yearly rent for the tax collector office at $1,200 located at 132 S. Main Street was also passed. This amount includes heat, water, sewerage, electric, garbage, phone and a reserved parking spot in the Borough lot. Finally, an ad stating that the Tax Collector position is on the ballot for a four-year term will be placed in the Nazareth Key, containing all details of compensation, building rental, and required certifications.

Next, council approved the purchase of 10 Kirby Built picnic tables, totaling $7,348.50, to be placed around the pool and pool pavilion. Nazareth Area Youth Baseball Association was approved to use a variety of the borough’s baseball fields throughout their spring and fall seasons. However, they will have to share the large field in the main park with Legion Baseball and their request for the small field was denied due to a prior reservation.

Three drive-through petition signature events were approved to collect signatures for potential Borough office candidates. The event will be held in the park on Saturday, February 27 and March 7, 2021; a third date has yet to be confirmed. Council debated if political events were allowed on the property. The event was passed with the idea that it could be a bipartisan event or that the other party would be allowed to have a similar event.

The annual Fire Department Easter Egg Hunt was set for March 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the park; the rain date will be April 3 if needed. The Fireman’s/ Kiwanis Carnival will take place between June 9 and 12, 2021 from 6 to 11 p.m. each night. Additionally, the Nazareth Day (July 17) Road Rally and Fireworks show were set for 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively.

The annual Halloween Parade will take place on Oct. 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. downtown with plans to honor first responders and frontline workers at the end of the parade. All of these events will occur with appropriate COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines in place.

Finally, council approved to advertise an ordinance making Park Street a two-way street between New and Whitfield Streets. A newly approved handicapped parking space will be placed at 334 S. Main Street in front of Dr. Wasson’s office.

The next Nazareth Borough Council meeting will be held on Monday, March 1 at 6 p.m.