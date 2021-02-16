During their public meeting on February 9, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors applauded the township’s public works and road crew for keeping roads clear during the month’s earlier snowstorm.

Township manager Ilene Eckhart added that the township did receive some resident concerns following the storm and is working through them as they can. She noted that many of those complaints involved snowmobiles riding through private fields, which is a state police issue.

“We are asking for everyone’s cooperation,” she said, as she works through the issues.

Supervisor Dale Hassler, who serves as the township’s fire chief, also asked for residents’ cooperation when it comes to clearing snow away from fire hydrants.

“Please take your turns and keep them clean,” he said. “It is your residence we are trying to save.”

In other news, five bids were received for the demolition of the stone farmhouse at 614 W. 27th St. on property the township owns along the Lehigh River. Grace Industries of Bath was awarded the demolition project for $13,956.

The decision to remove the farmhouse came after a unanimous vote in February 2020. At the time, supervisors felt that heating and maintaining the vacant property would be too costly for taxpayers.

Finally, supervisors approved roof repairs to the public works shop. The roof, said Eckhart, is about 25 years-old and underwent an emergency repair in 2020.

“It is time to address that roof,” she said.

The repair will cost $16,475 and will be completed by Whitaker Roofing & Siding of Allentown.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.