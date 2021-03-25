submitted by County of Northampton

Area Agency on Aging Division will operate a call line on Friday, March 26 beginning at 8 a.m. to help Northampton County seniors make appointments at the Bethlehem Health Bureau for COVID-19 vaccinations. This service is intended for those who lack computer or internet access. AAA staff members can make 100 appointments per clinic date. Vaccination clinics will be held at the Wind Creek Event Center at 77 Wind Creek Blvd. Bethlehem, Pa.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, residents of Bethlehem City and Northampton County who are age 65 and older can call 610-865-7092 to schedule an appointment for a vaccination.

If individuals have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine clinic or their appointment, they can call the Bethlehem Health Bureau at 610-865-7083.

Senior residents of Northampton County who are registered with LANTA’s Share Ride for Seniors Program, can receive a free door-to-door trip to and from their COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Approximately 8,800 seniors in Northampton County already use the Share Ride for Seniors Program. Anyone who would like to register may do so by calling 1-888-253-8333, Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.