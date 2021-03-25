Representatives from the Seidersville Democratic Association attended the March 22 meeting of the Moore Township Planning Commission to discuss their plans to move their facilities to the township. The Seidersville Democratic Association is a club that serves alcohol, food and features billiards at their current location in Bethlehem. They are eyeing the site of the former “Jolly Joe Timmer’s Grove” for their new location. The representatives, Brian Grube and Cynthia Brunner, said they would like to use the existing structure to host approximately 15 to 25 members and guests daily, with significantly more people attending events like pool tournaments. Grube also said they would like to host weddings at some point in the future. The hours of operation on their plan are listed as 7 a.m. until 3 a.m., but Grube said they usually only have members at the club from around 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Some of the concerns about the club from Planning Commission members are parking, which will be set by the Zoning Hearing Board and the size of the septic system at the location. Also, because of the late hours of operation, the noise levels were also mentioned. Zoning Officer Jason Harhart said the Zoning Board sets the noise ordinances on a case-by-case basis, but if noise is a nuisance to neighbors, the Moore Township Police Department has authority to shut it down and issue disorderly conduct violations. To reassure the planners, Grube said he has gotten 52 signatures supportive of the club from nearby residents, out of a total of 80 homes near the proposed club. Ultimately, the Planning Commission chose to draft a letter to the Zoning Hearing Board about their issues with the club, including parking, septic and hours.

“I’m concerned it is open until 3 a.m.,” Commission member John Becker said.

In other agenda items, the Planning Commission recommended that the Township Supervisors form a committee to start a traffic study at points on Route 512.

The next Planning Commission meeting will be on April 26 at 7 p.m. Instructions for attending the meeting virtually will be on the township website.