After one year of virtual meetings, Allen Township supervisors motioned to move back to in-person meetings starting on April 13. However, CDC guidelines and added safety measures will still be followed.

These in-person meetings will be held at the Allen Township fire building. Audience members will be separated by six feet on each side and supervisors will also be separated from each other by plexiglass.

“We can safely hold quite a few people,” said township manager Ilene Eckhart. The room will be limited to 100 people, but supervisors say they expect fewer to actually attend.

Masks or face coverings will be required for all audience members. Supervisor Dale Hassler warned that audience members who do not follow these guidelines will be asked to leave, or the meeting will be canceled.

Supervisors Carl Edwards and Gerald Montanari motioned to get rid of the mask mandate, but their motion was rejected in a 3-2 vote.

“Cloth masks are not meant to protect you, they are meant to protect other people,” said Supervisor Gary Behler. “If you do not wear a mask around people, you have no respect for someone else’s safety and that is pathetic.”

Masks, sanitizer, and disinfectant will be available for audience members to use.

For residents who do not feel comfortable attending the in-person meeting, a live feed will still be broadcast online. Participants can submit their questions beforehand. Instructions for submitting comments or questions and accessing the online meeting will be available on the township website.

The first in-person meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 13 at 7 p.m.