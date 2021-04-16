submitted by Sean Brown

Municipality: Easton

Road name: US 22

Between: 25th Street Exit and Fourth Street Exit

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: 4.28 Eastbound lane restriction.

4.29 Westbound lane restriction.

Start date: April 28

Est completion date: April 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: –

Road name: PA 33 north ramp to US 22 west

Between: – and –

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Ramp will have nightly closures and detours for pavement rehabilitation work. Detour will utilize PA 33 north to Hecktown Road to PA 33 south to US 22 west.

Start date: April 19

Est completion date: April 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Twp.

Road name: PA 611

Between: Bushkill Drive and Uhler Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 19

Est completion date: April 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel

Road name: Lake Minsi Drive

Between: Mount Pleasant Road and Fox Gap Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 19

Est completion date: April 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield/Wind Gap

Road name: Church Road/Third Street

Between: Delabole Road and PA 512

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 22

Est completion date: April 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: East Allen Twp

Road name: Old Carriage Road

Between: Airport Road and Howertown Road

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 19

Est completion date: April 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Twp

Road name: PA 512

Between: Hanoverville Road and Highland Ave.

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 19

Est completion date: April 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Twp

Road name: PA 987/Airport Road

Between: Hanoverville Road and Schoenersville Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 21

Est completion date: April 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lehigh Twp

Road name: Blue Mountain Drive

Between: Riverview Drive and Lehigh Drive

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 19

Est completion date: April 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Twp

Road name: William Penn Hwy

Between: Emerick Blvd and Hope Road

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: April 19

Est completion date: April 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon

Road name: Shimmersville Road/Readington Road

Between: PA 412 and Lower Saucon Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 19

Est completion date: April 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethelehem

Road name: Linden Street

Between: Elizabeth Avenue and US 22

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 20

Est completion date: April 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality:

Road name: PA 33

Between: Hecktown Road Exit and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work. slow moving operation for highway sweeping.

Start date: April 19

Est completion date: April 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.