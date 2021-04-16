submitted by Sean Brown
Municipality: Easton
Road name: US 22
Between: 25th Street Exit and Fourth Street Exit
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: 4.28 Eastbound lane restriction.
4.29 Westbound lane restriction.
Start date: April 28
Est completion date: April 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: –
Road name: PA 33 north ramp to US 22 west
Between: – and –
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Ramp will have nightly closures and detours for pavement rehabilitation work. Detour will utilize PA 33 north to Hecktown Road to PA 33 south to US 22 west.
Start date: April 19
Est completion date: April 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Twp.
Road name: PA 611
Between: Bushkill Drive and Uhler Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 19
Est completion date: April 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel
Road name: Lake Minsi Drive
Between: Mount Pleasant Road and Fox Gap Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 19
Est completion date: April 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield/Wind Gap
Road name: Church Road/Third Street
Between: Delabole Road and PA 512
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 22
Est completion date: April 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: East Allen Twp
Road name: Old Carriage Road
Between: Airport Road and Howertown Road
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 19
Est completion date: April 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Twp
Road name: PA 512
Between: Hanoverville Road and Highland Ave.
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 19
Est completion date: April 20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Twp
Road name: PA 987/Airport Road
Between: Hanoverville Road and Schoenersville Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 21
Est completion date: April 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lehigh Twp
Road name: Blue Mountain Drive
Between: Riverview Drive and Lehigh Drive
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 19
Est completion date: April 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Twp
Road name: William Penn Hwy
Between: Emerick Blvd and Hope Road
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: April 19
Est completion date: April 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon
Road name: Shimmersville Road/Readington Road
Between: PA 412 and Lower Saucon Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 19
Est completion date: April 20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethelehem
Road name: Linden Street
Between: Elizabeth Avenue and US 22
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 20
Est completion date: April 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality:
Road name: PA 33
Between: Hecktown Road Exit and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work. slow moving operation for highway sweeping.
Start date: April 19
Est completion date: April 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.