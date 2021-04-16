submitted by Sean Brown

 

Municipality:  Easton

Road name:  US 22

Between:  25th Street Exit and Fourth Street Exit

Type of work:  Inspection

Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  4.28 Eastbound lane restriction.

4.29 Westbound lane restriction.

Start date:  April 28

Est completion date:  April 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  –

Road name:  PA 33 north ramp to US 22 west

Between:  – and –

Type of work:  Construction

Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction:  Nighttime

Restriction:  Ramp will have nightly closures and detours for pavement rehabilitation work. Detour will utilize PA 33 north to Hecktown Road to PA 33 south to US 22 west.

Start date:  April 19

Est completion date:  April 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  7 p.m. to 6 a.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  No

 

Municipality:  Lower Mount Bethel Twp.

Road name:  PA 611

Between:  Bushkill Drive and Uhler Road

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  April 19

Est completion date:  April 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Upper Mount Bethel

Road name:  Lake Minsi Drive

Between:  Mount Pleasant Road and Fox Gap Road

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  April 19

Est completion date: April 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Plainfield/Wind Gap

Road name:  Church Road/Third Street

Between:  Delabole Road and PA 512

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  April 22

Est completion date:  April 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  East Allen Twp

Road name:  Old Carriage Road

Between:  Airport Road and Howertown Road

Type of work:  Brush Cutting

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  April 19

Est completion date:  April 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Hanover Twp

Road name:  PA 512

Between:  Hanoverville Road and Highland Ave.

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  April 19

Est completion date:  April 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Hanover Twp

Road name:  PA 987/Airport Road

Between:  Hanoverville Road and Schoenersville Road

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  April 21

Est completion date:  April 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Lehigh Twp

Road name:  Blue Mountain Drive

Between:  Riverview Drive and Lehigh Drive

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  April 19

Est completion date:  April 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Bethlehem Twp

Road name:  William Penn Hwy

Between:  Emerick Blvd and Hope Road

Type of work:  Highway Beautification

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  No restriction.

Start date:  April 19

Est completion date:  April 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Lower Saucon

Road name:  Shimmersville Road/Readington Road

Between:  PA 412 and Lower Saucon Road

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  April 19

Est completion date:  April 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  City of Bethelehem

Road name:  Linden Street

Between:  Elizabeth Avenue  and US 22

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  April 20

Est completion date:  April 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:

Road name:  PA 33

Between:  Hecktown Road Exit and Monroe County Line

Type of work:  Highway Beautification

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Nighttime

Restriction:  No restriction for shoulder work. slow moving operation for highway sweeping.

Start date:  April 19

Est completion date:  April 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  Midnight to 8 a.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here