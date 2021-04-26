For the first time ever, East Allen Township will have its own farmers’ market. Opening day is slated for Wednesday, May 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Bicentennial Park (West) located at 5351 Park West Lane in Bethlehem. The farmers’ market will be open every Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. from May 19 through September 1. Market director Chuck Frantz mindfully chose Wednesdays so as not to conflict with other market days in the area, making Wednesdays “a perfect fit for the residents and for other communities in the area.”

Farm products and vendors will be present, and eventually there will be a food truck present as well.

The East Allen Township Farmers’ Market is currently seeking farmers and vendors of any kind, and there is no registration fee. Proof of insurance is required. Interested parties should contact market director Chuck Frantz at 610-262-7961 ext. 305 or email recreation@eatwp.org.