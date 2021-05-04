The Bath Allen Youth Club will hold its season opening day on Saturday, May 8. This will commence the club’s second spring season. The club grew from 35 children in the first season to 98 children participating this spring. A total of six baseball games will be played throughout the day, with the first game of the day beginning at 10 a.m., and the last game of the day will begin at 3 p.m. The newly renovated and remodeled snack stand will be open, featuring Papa Sarge’s Homemade Pierogies. All are welcome to attend the opening day festivities and enjoy a family-friendly day filled with baseball, basket raffles, 50/50 drawings and more, and all for a good cause. Bath Allen Youth Club will be donating 100 percent of its profits from opening day to a team member’s family.

“At Bath Allen we care about the families and our community and this year we decided to donate 100 percent of our opening day proceeds from the baskets and 50/50 drawing to the family of one of our players whose father was diagnosed with kidney cancer. We felt this is the least that we can do to support the community who has helped us grow tremendously over these last couple of years!” said Bath Allen Youth Club President Eric Miller.

Sully Klingman’s father has recently been diagnosed with kidney cancer. Sully is on the youth club’s “Biddy B” team. Sully’s family is making their best effort to stay positive during this difficult time and are doing all they can to lift Sully’s spirits. The Bath Allen Youth Club is proud to be involved in this effort.

The Klingman family has expressed their gratitude for the out pour of community support: “Thank you to all who have provided kind words and well wishes to us during this time. Your ongoing support and compassion have restored our faith in human beings.”

If you’d like to know more or would like to donate, a GoFundMe page has been established for Peter Klingman, and can be found by visiting gofundme.com and searching “Help Peter in his fight to beat Kidney Cancer.” A goal of $20,000 has been set and at time of print, almost $13,000 has been raised.

Bath Allen Youth Club President Eric Miller expressed his gratitude to the community as well: “I would like to thank the entire board of Bath Allen, all our families, volunteers, and sponsors of the club. Without them none of this would even be possible! So come on out Saturday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and help support a great cause!”