The only good thing about Wednesdays used to be the knowledge that we were halfway to the weekend, but Unangst Tree Farms is quickly turning Wednesday evenings into a reason to celebrate. Every week until September, the farm will host Food Truck Wednesdays. Each week features nearly a dozen different food trucks, musicians, and hayrides for the family.

The family-friendly event kicked off in April, with hundreds of families and friends taking advantage of the warm weather to safely socialize over walking tacos, fried donuts, kettle corn, BBQ, and more.

“It’s fun to be outside and gather the local community,” a representative from the farm said. “It’s a great atmosphere and we plan on adding several more trucks over the coming weeks to help keep lines down too.”

Food trucks that have made an appearance include all of the local favorites you’d find at big events like Musikfest: Cactus Blue, Bananarama, Popcorn Pit, Atomic Hogs BBQ, Take-a-Taco, DonutNV, Cone Appetit, Greek Street, and Sticky Pig. Local vineyards and wineries like Blue Mountain Vineyard and Triple Sun Spirits Co. have also been there to offer your favorite adult beverages.

Due to its popularity, the farm anticipates the event growing, something food lovers around the Valley should look forward to.

“It will be exciting to see how the event evolves over the coming months!”

The festival runs from 4 until 8 p.m. every Wednesday. There are several picnic tables around the farm, but it is recommended you bring your own picnic blanket or lawn chair so you have guaranteed seating as you enjoy your food, chat with your loved ones, and take in the warm spring evening.