After the first April Board of Supervisors meeting was cancelled, the regular meeting was held on Wednesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. The board performed the pledge of allegiance and routine approvals of minutes and bills. One of the bills, an expenditure for repairs on a police vehicle, was questioned by the board and it was explained that it was a small repair after the car collided with a garage door.

Lisa Klem, the Township Manager, told the board that the copy machine in the township office no longer is working. She investigated lease options for about $200 a month after learning that replacing the machine would run about $6,000. After a short discussion, they decided to replace the copy machine with a Hewlett-Packard model for $792. A motion was made and passed. They also made and passed a motion for mutual aid with their emergency services, making sure that the next available unit is called out for any emergency call made in the township.

Michael Rinker, Board Chairperson, brought up missing Fire Department and Police Department equipment during the old business section of the agenda. According to Rinker, during the PennDOT closure of Route 248 about a year and half ago, some signs and equipment were either stolen or misplaced. He recommended that the board help the departments cover the cost of the signs, noting that the cost is probably under their insurance deductible of $1,000. The board will make a motion to cover costs at a future meeting when an exact cost is determined.

The next Upper Nazareth Board of Supervisors meeting will be on May 5 at 7 p.m.