During the Borough of Bath Council meeting on Monday, May 3, Councilwoman Carol Bear-Heckman brought to council’s attention some complaints residents have made concerning the fire department’s siren, which sounds during fire events and some trainings. She said residents had asked whether the siren is still necessary in the age of mobile phones. Mayor Fiorella Mirabito echoed Bear-Heckman’s sentiments, adding that residents have come to her with similar concerns.

The main concern is the volume of the siren in the middle of the night. However, Councilman Anthony Kovaloksky, who served on the volunteer fire department, said the siren is necessary. Sometimes, he said, volunteer firefighters may not be near their phones but can hear the alarm.

This siren, added Councilman Mark Saginario, a former firefighter, prompts an “instinct” in volunteers to jump into action.

“[An alarm that lasts] two minutes, three minutes, five minutes…it could mean a life [is saved],” continued Kovalovsky.

In other news, Steve Kovalchuk joined the borough’s public works department as public works leader. He has over 35 years of public works experience. Borough manager Brad Flynn said the borough is already seeing the impact of Kovalchuk’s experience. In one instance, Kovalchuk saved the borough over $43,000 by performing patch work on the roofs of the public works garage and borough building.

Several other new public works employees will be joining Kovalchuk over the coming weeks, to help aid in what Flynn calls the “renaissance” of the department.

“[Kovalchuk] saved us $43,000 out of the gate…that is a huge savings to the borough already,” he said.

Kovalchuk joins the public works team just in time, with several large projects around the corner. During the meeting, council approved base repair and improvements to Penn Street, Easter Terrace, and Independence Avenue. The borough has teamed up with the public works crew in Upper Nazareth to help keep costs down on the construction. Total construction will cost $362,500. The borough expects work to be completed by the end of the summer or early fall.

Another upcoming project will be the installation of an electronic sign outside the municipal building, in the southwest corner of the parking lot. The sign will be installed by KC Sign & Awnings. The 4-by-8 video board will show messages, news, and other alerts, which can be generated by municipal staff from their computers or phones. The sign will also feature the borough’s tagline: Bath, History Nestled with Friendship.

The total cost of the sign will be $45,390. However, it is being paid for by American Rescue Plan funding, which was awarded to local municipalities during the COVID-19 pandemic. KC Signs predicts a four to six-week turnaround.

Get Out and About In Bath

Several exciting events are coming up in Bath Borough this spring. Be sure to mark your calendars.

Bath Farmers Market: Ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, May 14 at 4 p.m. The market will run every Friday from 3 until 6 p.m. Councilwoman Carol Bear-Heckman says several new vendors are making an appearance.

Yoga in the Park: Starting on Saturday, May 15 from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. at Ciff Cowling Field. Wednesday sessions will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. There is a $5 drop-in fee and you must bring your own mat.

Spring Creek Cleanup: Help keep the Monocacy clean. Spring cleanup will be held on Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m. until noon. Volunteers should meet at Keystone Park.

Electronic Recycling Event: Saturday, June 12, 9 a.m. to noon in the borough building parking lot. In addition to borough residents, residents from Moore Township, East Allen Township and Chapman are also invited.