At their May 3 meeting, the Nazareth Borough Council set the pool admission and rates for the 2021 season. Council already approved the reopening of the pool for Saturday, May 29 at their last meeting.

The rate for adults will be $10 for adults on weekdays, and $12 on weekends and holidays. For juniors (ages 4 to 17), the weekday rate is $8 and the weekends and holidays will be $9. The senior citizen (62 and older) rate is $7 on the weekday and $9 on weekends/ holidays. Children under 4 are free. All active military members will receive free pool admission on July 4, and everyone will get $1 admission on Nazareth Day (July 17).

The pool pass rate for a family of four will be $230; another $15 will be charged for an additional family member past 4 people. The junior pool pass rate will be $125, the adult rate will be $150, and the senior rate will be $100; there is no residency requirement for any of these passes.

Finally, council also set the pool party rates for afternoon and evening parties. The afternoon pool party rate will be $175 for 25 swimmers, and an additional $2 for each swimmer over the set 25 swimmers. The pavilion rental will be for 1 to 3:30 p.m., but guests will be allowed to swim all day. For an evening pool party, the rate is $225 for 25 swimmers, $300 for 50 swimmers, and $2 for any additional swimmers above the set $50.

Borough Council also honored R. D. Lambert Jewelers for their 102 years in business. The resolution was originally passed at the April meeting.

Linda Stubits, Nazareth School Board president, was present at the meeting to maintain collaboration with borough council. School board meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month; the school board’s budget and taxes will be discussed at their next meeting.

A borough resident also brought up concerns about parking on Seip Avenue, Kohl Street, and W. Locker Street. Some patrons of Sweets N’ Savories are parking in front of fire hydrants and past stop signs, which is blocking people’s view and could lead to accidents. The police and public works crew will take a look at the area to see what’s going on and see what can be done about it.

Council approved a motion to hire two seasonal public works employees, and will advertise that they are looking for two more employees at a pay rate of $15 an hour. This past Saturday, the Nazareth Farmers Market had a successful season opening; it will now be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Center Square. The library is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, and will be having a ribbon cutting on June 4 at 5:30 p.m. before the high school seniors’ parade at 6:30 p.m.

The next Nazareth Borough Council meeting will be held on Monday, June 7 at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.