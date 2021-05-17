The Bath Farmers’ Market officially kicked off its 2021 season on Friday, May 14. The popular local farmers’ market is now in its 14th year and will run every Friday from 3 until 6 p.m. until September 24 at Keystone Park.

Bath council members and administration, Mayor Fiorella Mirabito, and members of the Greater Bath Area Chamber of Commerce were there to celebrate the event’s return with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Live music at the event was performed by Bobby Siegfried. Every week will feature performances by local musicians. Keystone Cement is sponsoring the market. Carol Bear-Heckman, a market volunteer and committee member, said the sponsorship is fitting, as it is believed that Keystone Cement dedicated the land that the market now sits on, decades ago.

With 17 vendors, Tracy Berger-Carmen, member of the Bath Farmers’ Market committee, said there is a good mixture of local farms, bakeries, and artisans for shoppers to support, including past favorites and a few new names.

Shoppers can find fresh artisan bread and baked goods from Matty’s Marvelous Makery, Sweetly Smitten Cookies, and, making their return this year, Stehly’s Pie Shop. Chartier Farms, Slate Belt Butchery, and Cattle Creek Farm are also there selling all-natural poultry, smoked meats, and even farm-fresh eggs. Later in the season, farmers’ market organizers say there will be several local produce vendors selling in-season fruits and vegetables.

Happy Apples is a new vendor this year, selling Bavarian strudel and noodle dishes. Shoppers can also find fresh olive and sunflower cooking oils from Healthy Delight Cooking Oils, or more than a dozen gourmet peanut butter flavors from Gourmet Peanut Butter and More. For those with a sweet tooth, Bath’s Cub Pack 33 is selling Scoopendorf’s Ice Cream as a fundraiser. Five Saints Distilling and Broken Willow Winery are also there offering your favorite adult beverages.