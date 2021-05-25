The Upper Nazareth Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion to advertise the creation of an Environmental Advisory Council in the township during their last meeting. Solicitor Gary Asteak drafted the ordinance to form a council that would advise the board of supervisors on environmental and open-space issues. They would also be charged with promoting environmental awareness and education in Upper Nazareth. Residents of the township are eligible to serve on the seven-person council for a three-year term and are appointed by the board of supervisors. There is no compensation for being on it and it should include at least one supervisor and one member of the planning commission.

Township Manager Lisa Klem noted in her report that they have new permit tracking software to better keep track of building permits and other documents. She also presented a request by the Nazareth Memorial Library to have pavilion rental fees waived for events the library is having there this summer. The motion to waive the $36 fees passed unanimously.

Police Chief Bill Cope received approval to hire two new full-time officers effective June 20. He said they are needed to better serve residents and to cover the schedule. Chief Cope also sought approval for $42,500 to purchase a new police vehicle, $4,900 for equipment and $37,600 for the Dodge car. The motion passed with Cope saying that he thinks the new vehicle will come in under budget. A motion for the police department to close Liberty Street on the night of Nazareth High School graduation was also passed.

The June Upper Nazareth Township Board of Supervisors meetings will be held in person, with an option to attend virtually for anyone not comfortable with being in the room. The only caveat is they ask that anyone attending online not participate during the meeting, but rather submit questions before or after via e-mail. The dates and times for the next meetings are available on the township website.