The Northampton School Board met on Monday, June 14 to vote on the budget for the 2021-22 school year.

A Moore Township resident, who has a student in the district, was present at the meeting to ask the Region 3 board members to vote against the proposed tax increase. She cited the lower-income families in the region, increasing prices of food and utilities, and pandemic unemployment and uncertainty as her reasoning. Further, she discussed the idea of faculty and staff taking a salary freeze in place of a tax increase.

School board president David Gogel and member Roy Maranki both voted against the 1.5% tax increase; however, it was approved with all other members in attendance voting in favor. The budget for the 2021-22 school year comes in at just over $119 million with a majority of the money allocated for the general fund, $2,502,658 for the food service fund, and $257,494 for the athletics fund.

In other news, Dr. Michelle Schoeneberger, who is currently serving as the district’s Director of Curriculum, will transition into a new role as Assistant Superintendent. The director of curriculum position will be eliminated; however, Dr. Schoeneberger will still be responsible for the curriculum in her new role, in addition to new tasks, according to Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik.

“I am looking forward to working with everyone in this new capacity,” Dr. Schoeneberger said of the position change.

School board member Dr. Michael Baird announced that he was re-elected as president of the Colonial Intermediate Unit #20 Board of Directors, and Dr. Damary Bonilla was elected as vice president. Dr. Baird was also appointed as a voting delegate for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association Delegate Assembly held on Saturday, October 23 in Mechanicsburg.

Finally, the Sixth Annual NASD Car Show will take place on Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bicentennial Park West in East Allen Township; the rain date is Sunday, August 1. All proceeds from the event will benefit the school district’s student council.

The Northampton School Board will hold their next meeting on Monday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Northampton Area Middle School.