Nothing goes better with the summer sun and sand than a good book. After a year of social distancing, book-lovers across the area are invited to get together for a fun-filled summer reading program at one local library.

Coplay Public Library’s “Tails and Tales” invites readers of all ages to explore new worlds within the pages of their favorite books while also learning a little bit more about the exciting world in their own backyard.

The event is open to readers of all ages across Lehigh and Northampton Counties as long as they have a library card from their local library. Participants will be given a badge book where they can track their reading minutes. The more minutes they earn, the more badges and raffle tickets they can win, along with prizes from local restaurants like Rita’s and King Kone.

Those who attended the library’s June 12 summer reading kickoff enjoyed snacks, live music, crafts, and an animal scavenger hunt around the library. They also could meet two therapy dogs, Bentley and Frances, who visibly enjoyed the hugs and cuddles from the excited participants. The fun-filled day gave a sneak peak of all the exciting activities the library is planning.

“Tails and Tales” will include dozens of family-friendly events throughout the summer, featuring furry friends, exotic reptiles, and even some endangered species.

“The summer reading program is so much more than tracking the time you spend reading,” says Janice Pitkin, a library volunteer and organizer of the event. “There are events scheduled throughout the summer, such as Reptile Rescue, a Community Crawl which helps families explore their community, Skype with a Scientist, and a Zoom meeting with a wolf rescue organization.”

Pitkin says participants should mark their calendars. A pet expo with the Sanctuary at Haafsville will be held on Friday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. Animals of the Endangered Wolf Center will be giving a virtual presentation on Friday, July 9 at 3 p.m. while Christina’s Reptile & Animal Sanctuary will be giving an in-person presentation on Saturday, July 17 at 11 a.m., featuring a live alligator. A “Paint Your Pet” event will also be held on July 14 (online sign ups for this event are required).

Other events include animal yoga, scavenger hunts, storytimes, and a stuffed animal sleepover to “find out what your stuffies do when you’re asleep,” adds Pitkin.

Registration for “Tails and Tales” is still open online and in person at the Coplay Public Library. To register or view a complete list of upcoming events, visit coplaypubliclibrary.org.