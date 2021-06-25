submitted by Sean Brown

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22/PA 33 Interchange Ramps

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays and 24-hour on weekends. Closure and detour are as follows.

June 25 to June 26 – PA 33 South to US 22 East

June 27 – US 22 East to PA 33 North

Detours –

US 22 East to PA 33 North Ramp – PA 33 South ramp to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North;

PA 33 North to US 22 East Ramp – PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South to US 22 East ramp;

PA 33 South to US 22 East Ramp – PA 33 South to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North to US 22 East;

US 22 East to PA 33 South Ramp – US 22 Ramp to PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South;

PA 33 South to US 22 West Ramp – PA 33 South to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North to US 22 West;

US 22 West to PA 33 South Ramp – US 22 West to PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South;

US 22 West to PA 33 North Ramp – US 22 West to PA 33 South to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North;

PA 33 North to US 22 West Ramp – PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South to US 22 West.

Start date: June 25

Est completion date: July 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lower Nazareth and Palmer Townships

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: PA 248 and Main Street

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: June 28

Est completion date: June 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to noon

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update: Scheduled

Municipality: City of Easton, Wilson Borough and Palmer Township

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 248/25th Street and 13th Street

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions, expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: July 8

Est completion date: July 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 to 10 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update: Rescheduled

Municipality: Lower Nazareth and Palmer Townships

Road name: PA 33 South

Between: Main Street and PA 248

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: June 28

Est completion date: June 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Noon to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update: Rescheduled

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: PA 248 at Van Buren Road

Between: – and –

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: Local Permittee

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for barrier work related to ongoing Highway Occupancy Permit work.

Start date: June 28

Est completion date: June 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: PA 512

Between: Jones Road and Bushkill Drive

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 28

Est completion date: June 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road name: Walnut Drive

Between: Cherryville Road and Elm Drive

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 30

Est completion date: July 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: East Allen

Road name: PA 329/Nor Bath Highway

Between: Weaversville Road and Main Street

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 2

Est completion date: July 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 191 and PA 248

Type of work: Milling and Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for ongoing pavement rehabilitation work. Please use caution.

Start date: June 28

Est completion date: July 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: PA 412/Leithsville Road

Between: Bucks County Line and Polk Valley Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 28

Est completion date: June 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lower Saucon

Road name: Lower Saucon Road

Between: Easton Road and Apple Butter Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 30

Est completion date: July 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: Apple Butter Road

Between: Shimmersville Road and Lower Saucon Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 2

Est completion date: July 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Pen Argyl Boro

Road name: Main Street

Between: Park Avenue and Lake Minsi Drive

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 28

Est completion date: June 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: East Bangor

Road name: Park Street

Between: Central Avenue and Park Road

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 30

Est completion date: July 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: East Bangor

Road name: North Broad Street

Between: Main Street and Central Avenue

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 2

Est completion date: July 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon, Bethlehem Township, Williams

Road name: Interstate 78 West

Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: June 28

Est completion date: June 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon, Bethlehem, Williams

Road name: Interstate 78 East

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: June 29

Est completion date: June 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: June 28

Est completion date: June 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: PA 248 and Tatamy Interchange

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Northbound left lane restriction 9 a.m. to noon

Southbound left lane restriction noon to 3 p.m.

Start date: June 29

Est completion date: June 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.

Start date: June 30

Est completion date: June 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Sullivan Trail

Between: Filetown Road and Lehigh Avenue

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 1

Est completion date: July 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Northampton Borough

Road name: PA 329

Between: Main Street and Northampton Avenue

Type of work: Utility Work

Work being done by: Local Utility

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for UGI utility work. Please caution.

Start date: June 24

Est completion date: July 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.