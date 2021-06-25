submitted by Sean Brown

 

Municipality:  Bethlehem Township

Road name:  US 22/PA 33 Interchange Ramps

Type of work:  Construction

Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction:  Nighttime

Restriction:  Ramps will be closed and detoured for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays and 24-hour on weekends. Closure and detour are as follows.

June 25 to June 26 – PA 33 South to US 22 East

June 27 – US 22 East to PA 33 North

Detours –

US 22 East to PA 33 North Ramp – PA 33 South ramp to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North;

PA 33 North to US 22 East Ramp – PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South to US 22 East ramp;

PA 33 South to US 22 East Ramp – PA 33 South to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North to US 22 East;

US 22 East to PA 33 South Ramp – US 22 Ramp to PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South;

PA 33 South to US 22 West Ramp – PA 33 South to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North to US 22 West;

US 22 West to PA 33 South Ramp – US 22 West to PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South;

US 22 West to PA 33 North Ramp – US 22 West to PA 33 South to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North;

PA 33 North to US 22 West Ramp – PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South to US 22 West.

Start date: June 25

Est completion date:  July 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays?  No

 

Municipality:  Lower Nazareth and Palmer Townships

Road name:  PA 33 North

Between:  PA 248  and Main Street

Type of work:  Inspection

Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: June 28

Est completion date:  June 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to noon

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update:  Scheduled

 

Municipality:  City of Easton, Wilson Borough and Palmer Township

Road name:  US 22 East

Between:  PA 248/25th Street and 13th Street

Type of work:  Inspection

Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions, expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: July 8

Est completion date:  July 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 to 10 a.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update:  Rescheduled

 

Municipality:  Lower Nazareth and Palmer Townships

Road name:  PA 33 South

Between:  Main Street and PA 248

Type of work:  Inspection

Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  June 28

Est completion date:  June 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Noon to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update:  Rescheduled

 

Municipality:  Palmer Township

Road name:  PA 248 at Van Buren Road

Between:  – and –

Type of work:  Other

Work being done by:  Local Permittee

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions for barrier work related to ongoing Highway Occupancy Permit work.

Start date:  June 28

Est completion date:  June 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  No

 

Municipality:  Bushkill Township

Road name:  PA 512

Between:  Jones Road  and Bushkill Drive

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  June 28

Est completion date:  June 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Lehigh Township

Road name:  Walnut Drive

Between:  Cherryville Road and Elm Drive

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  June 30

Est completion date:  July 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  East Allen

Road name:  PA 329/Nor Bath Highway

Between:  Weaversville Road and Main Street

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  July 2

Est completion date:  July 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Bethlehem Township

Road name:  US 22

Between:  PA 191 and PA 248

Type of work:  Milling and Paving

Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction:  Nighttime

Restriction:  Lane restriction in both directions for ongoing pavement rehabilitation work. Please use caution.

Start date: June 28

Est completion date:  July 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays?  No

 

Municipality:  Lower Saucon Township

Road name:  PA 412/Leithsville Road

Between:  Bucks County Line and Polk Valley Road

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  June 28

Est completion date:  June 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  No

 

Municipality:  Lower Saucon

Road name:  Lower Saucon Road

Between:  Easton Road and Apple Butter Road

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  June 30

Est completion date:  July 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  City of Bethlehem

Road name:  Apple Butter Road

Between:  Shimmersville Road and Lower Saucon Road

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  July 2

Est completion date:  July 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Pen Argyl Boro

Road name:  Main Street

Between:  Park Avenue and Lake Minsi Drive

Type of work:  Paving

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  June 28

Est completion date:  June 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  East Bangor

Road name:  Park Street

Between:  Central Avenue  and Park Road

Type of work:  Paving

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 30

Est completion date:  July 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  East Bangor

Road name:  North Broad Street

Between:  Main Street and Central Avenue

Type of work:  Paving

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  July 2

Est completion date:  July 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Lower Saucon, Bethlehem Township, Williams

Road name:  Interstate 78 West

Between:  Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)

Type of work:  Highway Beautification

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  No restriction.

Start date:  June 28

Est completion date:  June 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Lower Saucon, Bethlehem, Williams

Road name:  Interstate 78 East

Between:  Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work:  Highway Beautification

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  No restriction.

Start date:  June 29

Est completion date:  June 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Plainfield Township

Road name:  PA 33 North

Between:  US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work:  Highway Beautification

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  No restriction.

Start date:  June 28

Est completion date:  June 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

Municipality:  Palmer Township

Road name:  PA 33

Between:  PA 248 and Tatamy Interchange

Type of work:  Inspection

Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Northbound left lane restriction  9 a.m. to noon

Southbound left lane restriction noon to 3 p.m.

Start date:  June 29

Est completion date:  June 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Palmer Township

Road name:  PA 33

Between:  US 22  and Monroe County Line

Type of work:  Highway Beautification

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  No restriction for shoulder work.

Start date:  June 30

Est completion date:  June 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Plainfield Township

Road name:  Sullivan Trail

Between:  Filetown Road and Lehigh Avenue

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  July 1

Est completion date:  July 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Northampton Borough

Road name:  PA 329

Between:  Main Street and Northampton Avenue

Type of work:  Utility Work

Work being done by:  Local Utility

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction for UGI utility work. Please caution.

Start date:  June 24

Est completion date:  July 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  No

 

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

