submitted by Sean Brown
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22/PA 33 Interchange Ramps
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays and 24-hour on weekends. Closure and detour are as follows.
June 25 to June 26 – PA 33 South to US 22 East
June 27 – US 22 East to PA 33 North
Detours –
US 22 East to PA 33 North Ramp – PA 33 South ramp to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North;
PA 33 North to US 22 East Ramp – PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South to US 22 East ramp;
PA 33 South to US 22 East Ramp – PA 33 South to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North to US 22 East;
US 22 East to PA 33 South Ramp – US 22 Ramp to PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South;
PA 33 South to US 22 West Ramp – PA 33 South to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North to US 22 West;
US 22 West to PA 33 South Ramp – US 22 West to PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South;
US 22 West to PA 33 North Ramp – US 22 West to PA 33 South to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North;
PA 33 North to US 22 West Ramp – PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South to US 22 West.
Start date: June 25
Est completion date: July 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower Nazareth and Palmer Townships
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: PA 248 and Main Street
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: June 28
Est completion date: June 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to noon
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update: Scheduled
Municipality: City of Easton, Wilson Borough and Palmer Township
Road name: US 22 East
Between: PA 248/25th Street and 13th Street
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions, expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: July 8
Est completion date: July 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 to 10 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update: Rescheduled
Municipality: Lower Nazareth and Palmer Townships
Road name: PA 33 South
Between: Main Street and PA 248
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: June 28
Est completion date: June 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Noon to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update: Rescheduled
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: PA 248 at Van Buren Road
Between: – and –
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: Local Permittee
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions for barrier work related to ongoing Highway Occupancy Permit work.
Start date: June 28
Est completion date: June 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: PA 512
Between: Jones Road and Bushkill Drive
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 28
Est completion date: June 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road name: Walnut Drive
Between: Cherryville Road and Elm Drive
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 30
Est completion date: July 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: East Allen
Road name: PA 329/Nor Bath Highway
Between: Weaversville Road and Main Street
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 2
Est completion date: July 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 191 and PA 248
Type of work: Milling and Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for ongoing pavement rehabilitation work. Please use caution.
Start date: June 28
Est completion date: July 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: PA 412/Leithsville Road
Between: Bucks County Line and Polk Valley Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 28
Est completion date: June 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower Saucon
Road name: Lower Saucon Road
Between: Easton Road and Apple Butter Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 30
Est completion date: July 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: Apple Butter Road
Between: Shimmersville Road and Lower Saucon Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 2
Est completion date: July 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Pen Argyl Boro
Road name: Main Street
Between: Park Avenue and Lake Minsi Drive
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 28
Est completion date: June 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: East Bangor
Road name: Park Street
Between: Central Avenue and Park Road
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 30
Est completion date: July 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: East Bangor
Road name: North Broad Street
Between: Main Street and Central Avenue
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 2
Est completion date: July 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon, Bethlehem Township, Williams
Road name: Interstate 78 West
Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: June 28
Est completion date: June 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon, Bethlehem, Williams
Road name: Interstate 78 East
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: June 29
Est completion date: June 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: June 28
Est completion date: June 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: PA 248 and Tatamy Interchange
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Northbound left lane restriction 9 a.m. to noon
Southbound left lane restriction noon to 3 p.m.
Start date: June 29
Est completion date: June 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.
Start date: June 30
Est completion date: June 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Sullivan Trail
Between: Filetown Road and Lehigh Avenue
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 1
Est completion date: July 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Northampton Borough
Road name: PA 329
Between: Main Street and Northampton Avenue
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for UGI utility work. Please caution.
Start date: June 24
Est completion date: July 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
