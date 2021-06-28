The Roxy Theatre in Northampton has long been a local landmark, its brilliant marquee lighting up Main Street for decades, the bright lights welcoming Lehigh Valley families into a place where they can escape reality if only for a few hours. But there was no escaping the reality that March 2020 brought when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the entire nation…including the beloved theatre.

For the first time in Richard Wolfe’s 51 years of owning the theatre, the Roxy had to close its doors. While the theatre may have closed for renovations a handful of times, Wolfe says this is the longest it had been closed for business.

However, after 15 long months that have left local movie lovers without a place to connect, social distancing mandates have been lifted and the Roxy can finally re-open its doors. The theatre will welcome back guests on Friday, July 2 with a showing of the new Disney film garnering rave reviews, “Cruella.”

For Wolfe, there was never a question as to whether or not the theatre would reopen after the pandemic.

“I was pretty sure that we would reopen,” he says. “It was never my intention not to reopen…I was pretty sure we would make it through.”

Almost immediately after the shutdown, Wolfe got creative, offering unique ways to raise a little bit of funding…and keep the famous marquee alight. Anyone driving past the theatre since the shutdown may have noticed the bright marquee, not announcing the next film, but an anniversary, birthday, or other special occasions.

Wolfe said he heard about marquee rentals from others in the industry, but was a little wary at first.

“I thought about it and was not sure, but I gave it a try,” he says. “To my amazement, every single day since May 30 [2020], the marquee has been rented.”

The marquee remains rented until June 30. Then, it will once again go back to advertising the Roxy’s next film. Wolfe says that marquee has always been the most effective form of advertising for the theatre, so it will be important to start advertising movies again.

When Pennsylvania entered the “green” phase, Wolfe had another idea: to open the theatre to small groups to celebrate a birthday or simply get together and watch one of their favorite films. Like the marquee rentals, these private theatre rentals took off. The theatre was being rented six days a week, sometimes with as many as 11 showings for different groups. The rentals were so popular, Wolfe says he is considering keeping afternoons open for private showings.