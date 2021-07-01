In this third column, we continue the story of Heinrich Kohl, a colonial farmer and veteran of the Revolutionary War. The family farm was located on Indian Trail Road, one mile northwest of Kreidersville.

After the war, he returned home to his family to continue to farm with his wife and seven children. Their neighbors called the area where they farmed Kohl-a-daal. If you drive up there today, you will find Kohl Road named in honor of Mr. Kohl.

Heinrich died March 2, 1827, and Christina died Sept. 24, 1832. Both are buried in the Zion Stone Church cemetery outside of Kreidersville.

In later years, the Kohl family name slowly changed to Cole. Many Coles were members of the historic house of worship.

The church started in the small village of Howersville, relocating to its present site in 1771. The Kirche membership served German and Lutheran denominations. Most worshippers were local farmers and their families.

The cemetery is the final resting place for many Revolutionary War veterans. Each Memorial Day, a program is held at the church and cemetery to honor all veterans.

Kohl’s children followed their father and became farmers. Their fifth child, Adam Sr., was a farmer. His son, Adam Jr., would purchase a farm in Allen Township in 1900 that remains in the family today. The farm is on Stagecoach Road just north of Kreidersville.

A very interesting road, a regular schedule of stage coaches passed and stopped at the farm on their daily run. The coach with four sturdy horses started the trip in Easton, following King’s Highway, a rough dirt, gravel road with many ruts.

The coach would stop at the farm. Adam’s son Alfred, as a youngster, recalled how the coach would stop so the horses could get a drink of water at the farm. The company paid $1 a month for the water.

The riders would get out and relax, say a few words to the family and continue their journey. The Cole children looked forward to the coach’s arrival.

For our readers, Stagecoach Road met Cherryville Road near the seminary. An old tree line still stands along the old road. Stagecoach Road is now closed, a dead end. The stage coach passed into history more than 100 years ago, another memory of our past.

Ella, Alfred Cole’s daughter, would marry Tilghman Vogel of Danielsville in Elkton, Md., in 1919, right after World War I. Tilghman served in the U.S. Navy in World War I on a minesweeper and submarine.

He would purchase the farm from his father-in-law and work on the farm and also at the Phoenix Forge in Catasauqua. Phoenix continues to operate today.

Its present owner was Bryden Horse Shoe Works. The Front Street company was one of the largest horseshoe plants in the world, producing between 40 and 50 tons daily. They supplied horseshoes to the British cavalry during the Boer War in South Africa.

Mr. Vogel was employed there when they manufactured many commercial forgings and flanges. Twenty-one hammers operated around the clock during World War II.