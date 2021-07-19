During the Borough of Bath Council meeting on Wednesday, July 14, Council Vice President Michele Ehrgott read a letter of resignation she received from Council President Mark Saginario. Saginario was not present at the evening’s meeting, the first time he has missed a meeting in his 16 years as a member of council.

Saginario cited “life changes” and a temporary work schedule as the reason for his resignation, leaving him unable to dedicate the time to the president’s role. However, he added that he will finish out his term as a councilperson while remaining committed to term limits, something he says he believes strongly in.

During his time as council president, Saginario was an active member of various committees, including the Personnel, Administration, and Finance Committee. During his tenure, he helped oversee ordinances for issues like parking enforcement, road improvements, and the borough’s new rental inspection ordinance, which is still in development.

“Mark has been on this council for a very long time and he has done an outstanding job,” said Mayor Fiorella Mirabito. “He has done all he could…I thank him for the time and dedication he has given to the borough.”

All members of council passed a motion permitting his resignation, with, in the words of Councilman Barry Fenstermaker, “regret.”

Borough code requires a new president and vice president after a resignation. Ehrgott was voted the council’ new president, the first female council president the borough has ever had. Borough Manager Brad Flynn said Ehrgott was making borough history that evening.

Fenstermaker was voted vice president and Councilman Frank Hesch was voted president pro tem. These leadership roles will remain in effect until 2022’s reorganization meeting.