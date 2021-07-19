After a string of vandalism, Bath Borough Council voted unanimously to approve the installation of several security cameras in three borough parks: Ciff Cowling, Keystone, and Monocacy. These cameras offer remote viewing, allowing borough officials in the municipal building to monitor the parks and giving the Pennsylvania State Police evidence they need to find and arrest persecutors.

Borough Manager Brad Flynn warned that there would be “significant build-out costs” to ensure these outdoor locations have the proper power and network connections.

The entire project will cost roughly $42,000. The cameras themselves are $6,321 and will be provided by Altronics. RCN has offered to waive the build-out costs but will charge the borough $146 per month per location to service the cameras. The most expensive part of the project will be IT costs at $35,000. The borough’s IT partner will be responsible for setting up the system, server, and network security. Some of the costs will be covered by American Rescue Plan funding.

Flynn said it is possible to phase out the costs, but worries that the costs of the technology will only increase as time goes on.

“I do not want borough property destroyed, I do not want residential property destroyed,” said Mayor Fiorella Mirabito. “If we can get a chance to prosecute, I am all for it. I am so done with the disrespect.”

“It stinks…to spend public money like this…because [the parks] get vandalized by people who do not care about this town,” Flynn added.

Cameras will come in handy as the borough looks at revamping some of its parks.

Mayor Mirabito’s newest “mayor’s project” will be a “sprayground” water feature and splash pad that she hopes to install at Keystone Park. This follows her previous project, the Paw Park, which was built entirely through volunteer efforts and donations.

“The more I think about it, there is nothing in this borough for these kids to do,” she said. “This would be great to add to our park system.”

She said the cost of the feature could be anywhere from $50,000 to $60,000 but the costs will be covered entirely by donations. She is already planning on forming a committee and various fundraising efforts, including an upcoming run. She referenced the borough’s 250th anniversary campaign, in which over $70,000 was raised through similar volunteer efforts over several years.

Flynn warned that a lot of engineering would have to go into this feature, especially when it comes to MS4 stormwater regulations.

“I have no doubt you can get it done,” he told Mayor Mirabito. “But we should definitely cross our Ts and dot our Is.”

