During the Northampton Borough Council meeting on Thursday, July 15, Candi Lynn, organizer of the hugely popular Paw Prints on the Canal event, presented over $9,300 in donations to the Northampton Police Department.

“We are back!” Lynn said excitedly, surrounded by members of her Team Paw Prints committee. The event had been canceled in 2020, but returned in June bigger than ever before.

Thousands of visitors and their four-legged friends browsed the event’s over 160 vendors. They enjoyed a pet costume contest, met shelter animals up for adoption, and supported the numerous rescue organizations spreading their message of “adopt don’t shop.”

Through vendor fees, a raffle, a bake sale, and a microchipping event, Paw Prints was able to raise $9,313. All funds are donated to the police department’s K-9 unit.

Lynn says Team Paw Prints is planning to meet in September to start planning for 2022’s event.