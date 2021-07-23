submitted by Sean Brown

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 191 and PA 248

Type of work: Milling and Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for ongoing pavement rehabilitation work. Please use caution.

Start date: July 23

Est completion date: July 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township and City of Bethlehem

Road name: Interstate 78 East

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 67 (PA 412)

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for slope repairs and pipe installation. Right lane closure Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for approximately three weeks. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: July 27

Est completion date: July 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 71 (PA 33) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date: July 28

Est completion date: July 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Morgan Hill Road

Between: Cedarville Road and Raubsville Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 26

Est completion date: July 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78 East

Between: Exit 71 (PA 33) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date: July 28

Est completion date: July 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between: Third Street and Bucks County Line

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 29

Est completion date: July 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Hokendauqua Road

Between: PA 946 and PA 248

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 26

Est completion date: July 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: East Allen, Allen Township

Road name: Old Carriage Road

Between: Airport Road and Seemsville Road

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured.

Start date: July 28

Est completion date: July 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: PA 512

Between: Jones Road and Bushkill Drive

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 26

Est completion date: July 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: New Jersey State Line and Lehigh County Line

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.

Start date: July 28

Est completion date: July 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road name: Walnut Drive

Between: Cherry Hill Road and Elm Drive

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 29

Est completion date: July 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: Newburg Road

Between: Georgetown Road and Township Line Road

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 26

Est completion date: July 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: PA 191

Between: Jandy Blvd. and Hollo Road

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 30

Est completion date: July 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks, Upper Mount Bethel

Road name: Uhler Road/Black Hill Road

Between: Bushkill Drive and Richmond Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 26

Est completion date: July 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel/Portland

Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive

Between: Portland Borough and Northampton County Line

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 26

Est completion date: July 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Stockertown Borough

Road name: PA 33

Between: PA 191 and Main Street

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction 7 a.m. to noon

Southbound lane restriction noon to 2 p.m.

Start date: July 31

Est completion date: July 31

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel

Road name: PA 611

Between: Uhler Road and Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 1

Est completion date: August 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Catasauqua Borough, Hanover Township

Road name: Race Street

Between: First Avenue and Airport Road

Type of work: Milling and Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Sporadic lane restriction for curb ramp installation work. This work is part of a resurfacing project on Race Street. Please use caution.

Start date: August 2

Est completion date: October 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

