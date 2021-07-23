submitted by Sean Brown
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 191 and PA 248
Type of work: Milling and Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for ongoing pavement rehabilitation work. Please use caution.
Start date: July 23
Est completion date: July 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township and City of Bethlehem
Road name: Interstate 78 East
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 67 (PA 412)
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for slope repairs and pipe installation. Right lane closure Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for approximately three weeks. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: July 27
Est completion date: July 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 71 (PA 33) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
Start date: July 28
Est completion date: July 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Morgan Hill Road
Between: Cedarville Road and Raubsville Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 26
Est completion date: July 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78 East
Between: Exit 71 (PA 33) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
Start date: July 28
Est completion date: July 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive
Between: Third Street and Bucks County Line
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 29
Est completion date: July 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Hokendauqua Road
Between: PA 946 and PA 248
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 26
Est completion date: July 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: East Allen, Allen Township
Road name: Old Carriage Road
Between: Airport Road and Seemsville Road
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured.
Start date: July 28
Est completion date: July 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: PA 512
Between: Jones Road and Bushkill Drive
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 26
Est completion date: July 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: New Jersey State Line and Lehigh County Line
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.
Start date: July 28
Est completion date: July 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road name: Walnut Drive
Between: Cherry Hill Road and Elm Drive
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 29
Est completion date: July 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: Newburg Road
Between: Georgetown Road and Township Line Road
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 26
Est completion date: July 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: PA 191
Between: Jandy Blvd. and Hollo Road
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 30
Est completion date: July 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks, Upper Mount Bethel
Road name: Uhler Road/Black Hill Road
Between: Bushkill Drive and Richmond Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 26
Est completion date: July 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel/Portland
Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive
Between: Portland Borough and Northampton County Line
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 26
Est completion date: July 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Stockertown Borough
Road name: PA 33
Between: PA 191 and Main Street
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Northbound lane restriction 7 a.m. to noon
Southbound lane restriction noon to 2 p.m.
Start date: July 31
Est completion date: July 31
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel
Road name: PA 611
Between: Uhler Road and Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 1
Est completion date: August 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Catasauqua Borough, Hanover Township
Road name: Race Street
Between: First Avenue and Airport Road
Type of work: Milling and Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Sporadic lane restriction for curb ramp installation work. This work is part of a resurfacing project on Race Street. Please use caution.
Start date: August 2
Est completion date: October 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
