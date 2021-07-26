The Bath Borough Council held an educational session on Tuesday, July 20, to introduce residents to the proposed rental inspection ordinance.

This ordinance, which has been in the works for over a year, is “for the health, safety, and welfare of our citizens,” said Council President Michele Ehrgott.

The Borough of Bath is home to 423 known rental units, as of 2015.

Under the ordinance, it will be the responsibility of the property owner or manager to keep the property up to local, state, and federal standards. The goals of the ordinance, as stated by Ehrgott, are to eliminate disruptive conduct, ensure a safe living environment, maintain fire safety, ensure properties have proper insurance coverage and up-to-date licenses, ensure properties have trash and recycling services, and limit the number of occupants within units. The ordinance will also work to eliminate absentee landlords, requiring owners not within 20 miles of the borough to designate property managers.

While the ordinance is still in its early stages, council has already decided upon an application system.

Under the ordinance, existing and new units will have 60 days to fully complete rental license applications for each unit. The proposed fee is $80 per unit per calendar year, though this rate is subject to change. This charge will be paid for by the landlord and it will cover up to two inspections. Renewal of the rental license will be required by December 31 of each year. New rental units licensed after July 1 will pay half the application fee.

All units will require an inspection during the first year of the ordinance. The property owner will be given 10-days’ written notice prior to inspection and they must provide the occupant notice within three days. Their rental license could be revoked if this is not adhered to. After the first year, units will require inspection every three years, though an inspection can be carried out if there is a written request by the occupant.

Enforcement will be carried out by the borough’s code enforcement officer. If a violation is found, the owner has 20 days to remediate it. If not, the code enforcer may revoke the rental license. There is a charge of $150 for license reinstatement.

Landlords and occupants must also follow a “three-strikes” policy for behavioral issues. If occupants are found to be disturbing the peace or violating drug laws, an eviction notice could be issued if there are three strikes within 12 months.

“For too long, it has been the Wild West,” said Councilman Frank Hesch. “We have a responsibility to protect residents and their safety…I don’t want it to be crippling [to landlords]; at the same time, I want it to be fair and I want everyone to be safe.”