submitted by Becky Bartlett, County of Northampton

Lamont McClure and the Division of Drug & Alcohol are supporting a food drive for families with children in the Northampton Area School District on Thursday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to noon and from 5 to 8 p.m. or until supplies run out. Food will be distributed at two locations: Pavilion B at 26th Street Playground, West 26th Street, Northampton, PA 18067 and at Saint John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 206 East Main St., Bath, PA 18014.

“Students need proper nutrition in order to be successful at school,” says Lamont McClure. “Food insecurity has increased since the beginning of the pandemic and programs like this are essential for families with K-12 students.”

The County of Northampton thanks its partners and donors for help with this project including the Center for Humanistic Change, Giant Food Stores, Redner’s Markets, Horwith Trucks, Inc., and Change on Main. Many thanks as well to St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Borough of Northampton for use of their facilities.