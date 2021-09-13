The Nazareth Borough Council met on Tuesday, September 7 to hear concerns from residents and approve event requests.

One resident, who was present at last month’s meeting, again brought up his concerns about parking on the 500 block of East Belvidere Street. People are parking in the area between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. without tickets being issued. The street in question is right across from Shafer Elementary School; the issue was discussed at a meeting with borough and school board representatives, and a solution is being worked on.

Police Chief Randall Miller stated that the amount of parents dropping off and picking up their children has doubled. The increase in parent drop-offs and pick-ups has also caused an increase in traffic and intersection blockage.

Miller said that they must deal with the immediate issue of clearing up the street for emergency vehicles and general traffic flow before they can deal with enforcing correct parking regulations.

The resident then questioned why he and other people living on the 500 block were ticketed last school year. Miller again stated they are not ticketing during school hours until the situation is handled; further, he also said that this school year’s issues are separate from last school year.

In other business, council approved various event requests.

One of the events is the Electronic Recycling event scheduled for October 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. The recycling event will be held in the park and is for borough residents only. Another was Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Festival on October 16 from 2 to 6 p.m. The festival will take place on South Main Street between Belvidere and Walnut Streets.

Council scheduled the borough’s Trick or Treat night for Sunday, October 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Finally, the Feline Urban Rescue received approval to hold a Pumpkin Roll event in the park on November 7 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The event will include craft vendors and food trucks.

Council also discussed two ordinance amendments.

The first was an amendment to the parking ordinance which would prohibit the parking of unattached trailers on any borough street; this ordinance amendment would not include moving pods as they do not have a hitch. Council motioned for this change to be advertised.

The second ordinance discussed was Ordinance #865, which makes Bacon Street a two-way street. The change was advertised at council’s August meeting, and was approved at the September meeting.

Nazareth Borough Council will meet again on Monday, October 4 at 6 p.m. in council chambers, on South Church and Center Streets.