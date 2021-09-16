After a “soft” return in May, the popular Uptown Northampton Street Fair returned to the borough in full force. Saturday, September 11, marked the 32nd year of the festival, which brings hundreds of vendors and families to Main Street for shopping, food, and music.

This year’s event was held on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. To commemorate the occasion and honor the lives lost, the street fair started with a moment of silence and a memorial service featuring local Scout troops, students, and Civil Air Patrol cadets.

“While we try to keep our energy and our spirits high at Chamber events, we would be remiss if we did not take a moment to share our respects of such a hallowed day in our country’s history,” Jessica O’Donnell, EVP of Affiliated Chambers and the Northern Tier for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release prior to the event.

Nearly 100 vendors set up stands from 17th to 21st Streets, offering something for every member of the family. Crafters and artisans sold handmade stained glass, wreaths, woodworking, and jewelry. Local businesses, community groups, and nonprofits also set up booths to meet customers and supporters both new and old.

Meanwhile, visitors could tour the Roxy, have their photo taken with Mario Andretti’s race car, and even try their hand at ax throwing, a new event this year.

Of course, a street fair would not be complete without everyone’s favorite attraction: the food! This year’s fair featured an abundance of food trucks selling everything from gourmet funnel cakes and fresh fruit smoothies to homemade perogies and deep-fried cheese curds.

“[The fair] brings back a sense of normalcy for the town and a community spirit,” said Councilman Tony Pristash. He thanked the businesses, sponsors, vendors, and, especially, the townspeople for coming out to support this annual celebration.

He added that there is usually a bit of anxiety before the event, but it always comes together nicely thanks to the hundreds of people and businesses lending their support.

“Let’s continue on to year 33!”