Nazareth Borough Council met on Monday, October 4 to vote on an amendment to the borough’s parking ordinances and discuss upcoming events and improvements.

One resident and her family members were present at the meeting to speak against the ordinance amendment on the meeting agenda.

The family has two trailers in addition to their cars, but they do not have a driveway; the trailers are used for their landscaping business. Further, they cannot afford the price of the tickets day after day. Council brought up two potential solutions for them: parking the trailers in a public parking lot or acquiring a business location where they can freely park their trailers.

Councilman Christopher Crook said that many borough residents brought the issue up due to safety concerns, rather than aesthetics; also, there are other places in the borough where this problem is evident.

Despite the resident’s concerns, all council members present voted in favor of the parking ordinance amendment. Chapter 15, Section 412 originally stated that no person shall park an oversized vehicle, excluding busses, on any borough street; an oversized vehicle measures seven feet in width or 10 feet in height. This ordinance now prohibits the parking of unattached trailers as well.

In other business, council discussed upcoming events and improvements.

The Halloween parade will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, and the Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Festival will follow between 2 and 6 p.m. Action Karate received approval to hold a Trunk or Treat event in the Nazareth Park on Saturday, October 30 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Finally, Sunday, October 31 will see Cars and Coffee with the police force in the morning and trick-or-treat in the evening. Council also approved various events for November and December, including a Pumpkin Pie 5K and Christmas in Nazareth.

As for improvements, council chambers will have new doors installed at the main entrance. The project will cost around $15,000, and includes the removal of the current doors, installation of weather stripping, bottom sweeps, a key fob entry system, and an enrollment station. The borough’s property on Roth Street will also be receiving a split rail fence for $16,879.

Nazareth Borough Council will meet next on Monday, November 1 at 6 p.m. in the borough’s council chambers at the intersection of South Church and West Center streets.