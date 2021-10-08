During their meeting on Tuesday, September 28, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors accepted the deeds of dedication for two roads in the North Hills housing development. Earlier in the year, residents of the development came to supervisors to complain of rough roads and sewer grates clogged with weeds. The roads in question were Eisenhower Drive and 32nd Street.

Since that meeting, the developer has finished the construction of the roads by adding a final wear course and even cleaning out the grates. Supervisors were impressed with the improvements.

“It was very nicely done,” said Supervisor Gary Behler. All supervisors had independently visited the site and agreed with Behler’s opinion. The township engineer and public works department also inspected the roads. Neither had any objection to accepting them.

Accepting the deed of dedication for portions of both roads was unanimously approved by supervisors.

Supervisors also unanimously approved an extension on the completion of another township subdivision. They extended the completion of the High Meadow subdivision due to the township’s sewer moratorium and a lack of available EDUs. There has been a moratorium on EDU hookups since the township’s contract with Northampton Borough expired in 2016.

While the conversation with Northampton Borough’s water and sewer authority is moving along, no resolution has been announced yet. Developers of High Meadows will have four years from the date that public sewer is available for purchase to complete construction.

Finally, supervisors approved repairs to a public works 2008 Mack 10-wheeler. The truck, which has 40,000 miles on it, is out of inspection and in need of repairs that could cost at least $25,000.

Tom Gogle, public works crew leader, said the township needs the truck back on the road. It has been with the repair shop all summer.

“It comes down to having reliable equipment for what we need to do this winter,” he told supervisors. In addition to township roads, the public works team also helps plow state highways in the township.

“If we do not get it repaired, it does not do anyone any good,” said Supervisor Dale Hassler. He added that current shortages are making new vehicles hard to find.

While supervisors approved the Mack truck repairs, they asked Gogle to prepare and present a 5-year vehicle plan for repairing and replacing public works’ current fleet.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 12 at 7 p.m. at the Allen Township Fire Company building. A 2022 budget workshop will be held on Tuesday, October 19 at 6 p.m.