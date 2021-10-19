The East Allen Township Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday, October 13 to continue the Northampton Area School District’s conditional use hearing from September 8.

The district is proposing an elementary school on the property at the intersection of Route 329 and Seemsville Road. The property is zoned agricultural and conservation; however, if the conditional use permit is granted, the district would be able to use the property for a school building.

While NASD’s testimony was closed at the September 8 meeting, the township’s testimony was kept open to allow residents to voice their opinions.

Residents near the property in question are concerned about the safety of the children and their neighborhood. Michelle Bollinger explained that other schools have previously been denied in the area. Further, the roads are already heavily traveled and not equipped for more truck and bus traffic. More warehouses are proposed in the area in addition to the school, which would further increase traffic and decrease safety.

Dale Barthol expanded on the idea that the property was deemed unsafe for a school years ago and asked what the township did to make it safer.

Madelyn Kemp was also concerned about the childrens’ safety and the amount of traffic in the area. Kemp believes the property would be better suited for an administrative building or maintenance hub; additionally, the district can find a more suitable property for a school building or renovate the elementary school in Moore Township, which is situated in farmland.

The board briefly discussed areas they would like to apply conditions to; these include: drainage and stormwater, school zone signs, and potentially addressing truck traffic.

In other business, the Board of Supervisors voted to name a previously unnamed Catasauqua Creek tributary. The tributary, which starts around the site of Fort Ralston during the French and Indian War, is now called Fort Ralston Run.

The board also approved the hiring of two new sewage enforcement officers and reminded everyone of a vacant alternate position on the Zoning Hearing Board.

The East Allen Township Board of Supervisors will meet next on October 28 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 5344 Nor-Bath Blvd. Findings of fact from the Rock-Lehigh Valley hearing and preliminary conditions of use for the Northampton Area School District will be discussed.