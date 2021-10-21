During their meeting on Tuesday, October 12, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors approved a settlement with K&H Development and Kay Krapf. This settlement will allow the developers to submit plans for the construction of four warehouses at Atlas and Savage Roads.

In 2019, Krapf appealed a zoning decision made in 2018 that rejected plans for the development of a 40,000 square-foot industrial flex property. At the time, the land was zoned for industrial use. However, after the rejection, the township rezoned the land for residential use. Attorney for Krapf Jamie Kratz said the township “conspired” to reject these plans.

While the original plans proposed a warehouse with frontage on Atlas Road, the revised plans under the settlement would route warehouse traffic to Savage Road. The property will include residential development with frontage on Atlas Road.

While supervisors agreed with the settlement, Supervisor Gary Behler suggested that the township put a time limit on the plan submission.

“I do not want future supervisors to deal with it,” he said.

However, Supervisor Gerald Montanari disagreed. “They went through hell to get this.” He did not think it fair to limit the developer’s timeline.

Kratz agreed, adding that he suspects his client will submit plans sooner rather than later.

“We went through all this trouble,” he said.

Kratz said he anticipates plans being submitted within the next few years.

In other news, supervisors also approved an amendment to Jaindl Watson’s Howertown Road industrial development. Two accessory buildings will be added to the original plan, dated July 30, 2021. These buildings include a water pump building and a guardhouse. Several more guardhouses are expected in the future.

“Guardhouses are to our benefit,” said Behler.

The amendment was approved unanimously.

Finally, supervisors approved public works to begin construction on the Walker Street MS4 basin. This stormwater reduction project will convert the township-owned land into a rain garden. The total cost to bid out the project would be $109,000; however, having public works perform the project will cut costs in half.

The next Board of Supervisors meetings will be held on Tuesday, October 19 at 6 p.m. (budget meeting) and Tuesday, October 26 at 7 p.m. (regular meeting).