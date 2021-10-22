When walking into Marketplace 316 at 316 North Broadway in Wind Gap, you’re welcomed with an assortment of sights and sounds- the sparkling handmade jewelry, the clicking of old cuckoo clocks, and the laughter of vendors and shoppers sharing a story.

New life has been brought to 316 Broadway, which for nearly three decades was an indoor flea market (before that the building was also a garment factory, a candle company, and a machine shop, among other establishments). Now, new owner Pete Rains, GM Rick Brummundt, and business owner Char Brummundt hope the market can become not only a gathering place for locals and tourists, but a stepping stone for local business owners striving to achieve the American Dream.

“Where do you think you can take yourself if given the opportunity?” Char Brummundt asks.

Marketplace 316 gives new vendors the chance to explore, grow, and inspire. Kelly Feathers is one of those vendors.

The market is Feathers’ first storefront. The full-time teacher and owner of The Same Hammer Custom Design specializes in laser cut and laser printing woodwork. Shoppers can purchase one-of-a-kind ornaments made using recycled wood materials (like benches from Bushkill Park) or customized cutting boards laser cut with the handwriting of a loved one.

Her craft is more than a business. It is a “creative outlet I didn’t know I needed until I found it,” she says.

There are nearly 20 vendors in the market, some just starting out and others more established local vendors, like Dave’s Emporium, which sells antiques, DVDs, magazines, cameras, and “a little bit of everything” else.

Char Brummundt, who helps with leasing and finding vendors, also runs her own business out of the market. Vintage Farmhouse Repurposed sells beautiful antique furniture repurposed by Brummundt, along with specialty foods like jams, maple syrups, and bread mixes all made by family-owned companies.

“I had no idea [my hobby] would take off as it did,” she says.

Brummundt and her husband Rick took an active role in renovating the market before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. New heating was installed, new booths were constructed, new floors added, and new security put in place. While the market opened in July 2020, COVID-19 made it hard to complete the renovations and fill vendor booths. But with society reopening, the market has finally been able to realize its goals.

“This can really be a place…[where business owners] start their life again after COVID,” says Brummundt, “and move forward with something they always wanted.”

Other businesses include Biscuits, Bones & Belly Rubs (purrfect gifts for pets and their humans!); Celtic Vibe (Celtic-inspired fashion, accessories, and jewelry you don’t have to cross the Atlantic for); Clocks on Time (expert clock repairs for everything from heirloom grandfather clocks to antique cuckoos); Jackie Ann’s Designs (beautiful handmade Swarovski Crystal & precious stone jewelry); Paula Dahlenburg’s Avon (makeup, jewelry, and more); Ray’s Coins, Militaria, and Jewelry (rare coins perfect for collectors); Rust Road (handmade jewelry using stainless, copper, sterling, and other metals); Uncle Chuck & Sons (quality pre-owned furniture, now 40% off); Bobby’s Record Rack (45s, cassettes, and more…all sold by Bobby Hepburn, a local music legend himself and member of the band Desire); The Man Table (unique signs, flags, and memorabilia geared toward men); Lu & Sons Collectibles and Cards (vintage, graded, and new trading cards for sports fans); A Primitive Touch (floral arrangements that will add just the right touch to your home); Unique Finds (relaxing wax melts and LED lit bottles); R&R Furniture (owned by Roland Barrall, an expert cane furniture restorer who also give demonstrations); Redesigned by Christine (opening in November, offering an eclectic mix of vintage woodworking); and Candy Pickers (offering old-fashioned candy and glass bottle specialty sodas in a gumdrop-colored candyland).

“Only in Wind Gap will you find all of these wonderful people together under one roof,” adds Char Brummundt. No two vendors offer the same product.

“Everybody has their specialty,” continues Rick Brummundt.

But even with so much to offer, the Brummundts and Rains have no plans of slowing down. They want to add 14 vendors to the space. They’re hoping to find a soap, towels, and toiletries vendor (applications can be filled out online at https://marketplace-316.com/), along with a local produce and nursery/garden vendor. Meanwhile, work is currently underway for a snack stand as well as a sit-down cafe that will offer “homestyle” meals in a quick, yet comfortable, setting. The front facade of the market is also being renovated.

“This is our retirement!” laughs Char Brummundt.

For Brummundt, the future looks bright. She compares the market to an old piece of furniture restored with a fresh coat of paint, giving it new life.

What started as a cocoon, an idea, has “turned into a beautiful butterfly of people and experiences,” she says.

The market is open every Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting on Black Friday, the market will be open every Friday from noon to 8 p.m. Shoppers won’t want to miss the holidays- starting November 6, vendors will be decorating their booths and selling their one-of-a-kind holiday products.