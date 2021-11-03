Northampton County executive Lamont McClure presented emergency management director Mark Morella with the “Employee of the Year” award at the Nazareth Borough Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 1. Morella was honored for his dedication and extensive work throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m sure we all know what an emergency management director position had been in the past, but when this pandemic hit, boy did Mark step up… We got through the pandemic much easier because of Mark,” said council president Daniel Chiavaroli.

The Nazareth Borough Council also discussed a resolution making changes to the refuse and recycling rules, as well as upcoming events. Resolution 11-21 would prohibit containers from being placed for collection earlier than 7 a.m. of the morning prior to the scheduled collection date.

Further, residents who place their refuse for collection earlier than the allowed time will be notified by the borough enforcement officer that it must be removed within 12 hours; if it is not removed within 12 hours, the code officer will issues a $50 ticket to the resident, and the borough will remove the refuse at the cost of the resident. Following pick-up, residents must remove refuse and recycling containers by 8 a.m. the day after collection.

Some council members were concerned about residents’ opinion on the pending resolution.

However, environmental steering chairman Charles Donello explained that the resolution is more intended for residents that put their garbage out on Monday for a Friday pick-up, rather than the people whose trash cannot go anywhere else or whose garbage was not picked up. He also explained that code enforcement officer Anthony DiSante will take these factors into account.

A few upcoming events were also discussed during the meeting.

On Nov. 11, the Memorial Library of Nazareth & Vicinity will hold a Veterans’ Day celebration at 6 p.m. The following week, on Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m., they will have a benefit concert at The Phoenix featuring the Craig Thatcher Band. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the library or on their website.

The Nazareth Borough Council will meet next on Monday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 159 W. Center St.