The holiday season is officially underway in Bath Borough. On Sunday, November 28, hundreds of residents came out to Monocacy Creek Park to celebrate the season, sing carols, and watch as the towering Christmas tree lit the night sky.

The event followed the first-annual Candy Cane Hunt in the borough. Nearly 100 children hunted for 1,000 candy canes. The fun event was the perfect way to start the season and get families excited for the tree lighting.

Mayor Fiorella Mirabito said the tree lighting is one of her favorite events. She was joined by members of borough council, State Senator Mario Scavello, and State Representative Ann Flood.

“This is the time of year we missed last year,” said Scavello. In 2020, the tree lighting ceremony was streamed online due to COVID. Everyone coming together again, he said, made this special event extra special.

Residents who came out to the tree lighting enjoyed cookies and hot chocolate from Cub Pack 33, horse and carriage rides (sponsored by the Greater Bath Area Chamber of Commerce and Councilwoman Carol Bear-Heckman and her husband Darrin Heckman), musical performances by Kaitlin Kolonia and Justin Abarca, and, for the first time, ice sculpting demonstrations by Roger Wing of Philadelphia. Families watched as he turned 300-pound blocks of ice into snowmen, gingerbread men, and more.

“It gets bigger and better every year,” said Council President Michele Ehrgott.

She thanked her fellow council members, borough administration, and public works.

“It is a privilege to work with everyone,” she said.

While the tree is typically decorated by the Bath Lions Club, the permanent tree the Club planted several years ago has grown significantly.

“Trees grow!” laughed Lions Club President Jay Wetzel. “That tree now is way beyond our ability to reach the top!”

Still, the Lions Club was there to show their support on this special night as the tree was lit with new, colorful strings of lights.

“May the light [the tree] shines and the cheer it gives be the sign for our Borough of Bath,” said Father Chris Butera, of Sacred Heart Church, in his blessing.

An opening prayer was delivered by Rev. Michael Eckroth of Christ UCC Church. A closing prayer was delivered by Rev. Terrance Walsh of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

The 2021 tree lighting honoree was Steve Lambrinos, owner of Town & Country Restaurant. This year, the restaurant celebrates its 40th anniversary. Lambrinos started Town & Country with his brother when he was only 19. It has since become a staple in the community.

“I hope the same light that the Lord guides us with will [guide us] to do the right thing for our community and our children,” he said before lighting the tree to the sounds of “oohs” and “ahhs.”

Of course, the evening wouldn’t be complete without a visit from Santa Claus himself. He came escorted by the Bath Volunteer Fire Department with candy canes for all of the kids. Children present were also given stuffed animals by Senator Scavello and books from Learn-n-Play.

Other members of the community who helped make the tree lighting possible are Unangst Tree Farms, who donated the tree in 2014; Mr. and Mrs. Barry Fenstermaker, who donated the evening’s candy canes; Bobby Siegfried, who assisted with the evening’s music; and the Community and Economic Development Committee, who sponsored the ice sculptor.

The next holiday event residents of Bath can look forward to is the Holiday History Festival on Saturday, December 4, and Sunday, December 5, at the Wolf Academy Historic Site.