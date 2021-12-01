During their meeting on Tuesday, November 23, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors approved the revised final plan for the Towpath Estates residential development. These plans were approved in 2007. However, revisions and the ongoing conflict with the Northampton Borough Municipal Authority have delayed the project.

In the revised plans, pipes beneath West 27th Street and the adjacent railroad tracks are no longer needed. Construction by PPL upstream from the property has reduced the stormwater flow, so the development no longer requires the extra capacity. Township engineer Stan Wojciechowski estimates this will save developers over $250,000.

With these savings, supervisors asked Tim Livengood, the development’s owner, to pay for the improvements to 27th Street, including paving and road widening. This request differs from the agreement a past board of supervisors made in which they offered to pay for the road improvements. This prior agreement confused current supervisors.

Typically, said Dale Hassler, developers cover the costs for road improvements. The only reason West 27th Street needs paving and widening, he added, is because the development will increase traffic.

“To me, it is a win-win,” added Gary Behler. Even after paying for the improvements, developers would still save roughly $100,000.

Only Gerald Montanari voiced concerns over making the developers pay. However, he approved the plan once Livengood said that he would have no issue paying.

Road work, Livengood added, would be completed by Aug. 31, 2022.

Other township road improvements discussed during the meeting included safety improvements to Valley Road. The road has a sharp curve that has caused issues for drivers and nearby property owners.

Wojciechowski said there are several ways the road could be made safer, including reflective signage, “Curve Ahead” signs, thermoplastic painting, chevron signs, and milling to slow vehicles.

Supervisors asked that signs and painted lines be added to alert drivers and encourage them to slow down.

In other news, Township Manager Ilene Eckhart read the bids for the township’s municipal waste and recycling contract. J.P. Mascaro and Waste Management both made submissions.

The cost of three containers would be $1.9 million with J.P. Mascaro and $1.7 million with Waste Management. The cost of six containers would be $1.9 million with J.P. Mascaro and $2.2 million with Waste Management. Unlimited trash collection would cost $1.9 million with J.P. Mascaro and $2.7 million with Waste Management.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” said Albert DeGennaro, general counsel for J.P. Mascaro. DeGennaro was present at the meeting to take questions.

“The key is we are a family business,” he added. He also mentioned J.P. Mascaro’s new, state-of-the-art, $20 million recycling facility.

Supervisors will award the contract during their December 14 meeting.

Finally, it was announced that Supervisor Carl Edwards has resigned. Edwards, elected in 2019, chose to submit his resignation due to health reasons.

Supervisors approved his resignation with “regret” and thanked him for his time and service.

Paul Link, a member of the planning commission, expressed interest in filling the vacant position. Supervisors approved his application. He will serve until the end of 2023.

“He will make an outstanding supervisor,” said Behler.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be on Tuesday, December 14, at 7 p.m.