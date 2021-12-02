Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: Freemansburg Avenue
Between: Willow Park Road and 25th Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Dec. 6
Est completion date: Dec. 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: PA 412/Leithsville Road
Between: Polk Valley Road and Flint Hill Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Dec. 10
Est completion date: Dec. 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon and City of Bethlehem
Road name: PA 378
Between: Delaware Avenue and Lehigh County Line
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Dec. 6
Est completion date: Dec. 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township
Road name: PA 248
Between: Jandy Blvd and Christmas Avenue
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Dec. 6
Est completion date: Dec. 7
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Yost Road
Between: Main Street and Moorestown Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Dec. 8
Est completion date: Dec. 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: East Allen Township
Road name: Seemsville Road
Between: Nor Bath Drive and Pheasant Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start date: Dec. 6
Est completion date: Dec. 7
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Valley View Drive
Between: Pheasant Drive and Community Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Dec. 8
Est completion date: Dec. 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Stockertown Borough
Road name: PA 191
Between: Main Street and High Street
Type of work: Milling
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Dec. 6
Est completion date: Dec. 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield and Washington
Road name: PA 191
Between: PA 512 and Sullivan Trail
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Dec. 6
Est completion date: Dec. 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road name: PA 946 at Timberline Drive
Between: – and –
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Dec. 13
Est completion date: Dec. 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Submitted by Sean Brown, PennDOT