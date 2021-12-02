Municipality:  Bethlehem Township

Road name:  Freemansburg Avenue

Between:  Willow Park Road and 25th Street

Type of work:  Other

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  Dec. 6

Est completion date:  Dec. 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  No

 

Municipality:  Lower Saucon Township

Road name:  PA 412/Leithsville Road

Between:  Polk Valley Road and Flint Hill Road

Type of work:  Other

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date: Dec. 10

Est completion date:  Dec. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Lower Saucon and City of Bethlehem

Road name:  PA 378

Between:  Delaware Avenue and Lehigh County Line

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date: Dec. 6

Est completion date:  Dec. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Upper Nazareth Township

Road name:  PA 248  

Between:  Jandy Blvd and Christmas Avenue

Type of work:  Other

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  Dec. 6

Est completion date:  Dec. 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Moore Township

Road name:  Yost Road

Between:  Main Street and Moorestown Road

Type of work:  Other

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  Dec. 8

Est completion date:  Dec. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  East Allen Township

Road name:  Seemsville Road

Between:  Nor Bath Drive and Pheasant Drive

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction. 

Start date: Dec. 6

Est completion date: Dec. 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Moore Township

Road name:  Valley View Drive

Between:  Pheasant Drive and Community Drive

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  Dec. 8

Est completion date:  Dec. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Stockertown Borough

Road name:  PA 191

Between:  Main Street and High Street

Type of work:  Milling

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  Dec. 6

Est completion date:  Dec. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Plainfield and Washington

Road name:  PA 191

Between:  PA 512 and Sullivan Trail

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  Dec. 6

Est completion date:  Dec. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Lehigh Township 

Road name:  PA 946 at Timberline Drive

Between:  – and –

Type of work:  Utility Work

Work being done by:  Local Utility

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  Dec. 13

Est completion date:  Dec. 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  No

 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown. 

 

Submitted by Sean Brown, PennDOT

