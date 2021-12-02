Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: Freemansburg Avenue

Between: Willow Park Road and 25th Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 6

Est completion date: Dec. 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: PA 412/Leithsville Road

Between: Polk Valley Road and Flint Hill Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 10

Est completion date: Dec. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon and City of Bethlehem

Road name: PA 378

Between: Delaware Avenue and Lehigh County Line

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 6

Est completion date: Dec. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 248

Between: Jandy Blvd and Christmas Avenue

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 6

Est completion date: Dec. 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Yost Road

Between: Main Street and Moorestown Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 8

Est completion date: Dec. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: East Allen Township

Road name: Seemsville Road

Between: Nor Bath Drive and Pheasant Drive

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start date: Dec. 6

Est completion date: Dec. 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Valley View Drive

Between: Pheasant Drive and Community Drive

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 8

Est completion date: Dec. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Stockertown Borough

Road name: PA 191

Between: Main Street and High Street

Type of work: Milling

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 6

Est completion date: Dec. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield and Washington

Road name: PA 191

Between: PA 512 and Sullivan Trail

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 6

Est completion date: Dec. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road name: PA 946 at Timberline Drive

Between: – and –

Type of work: Utility Work

Work being done by: Local Utility

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 13

Est completion date: Dec. 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

