Judith Haldeman, a lifelong resident of Northampton’s First Ward, was nominated by Northampton Borough Council to fill the empty seat of late Councilman Keith Piescienski. Haldeman was among three interested candidates who spoke before council and the public on December 2.

Haldeman worked for Northampton County for nearly 40 years in several HR roles. She retired this year. Now, she says, “I am looking to reinvent myself in some ways.” She is also a recently appointed member of the borough’s water authority.

“We live in a town that is a great place to live,” she said. She wants to show off all that makes the borough special, from its small businesses to its trails, and ensure the borough is kept safe.

Haldeman was nominated in a 5-3 vote.

The other two council applicants included Barry Frantz and Sandra Pudliner. Frantz has lived in Northampton for 21 years and currently works as an area transportation manager for True Value Hardware. He is a safety officer in the Northampton Fire Department, having previously served as a first-responder in East Allen Township.

Pudliner is also a resident who was born and raised in the borough. She previously worked as a zoning officer in Hanover Township. She talked of bringing some of the township’s successful policies to Northampton.

All three candidates, said Councilman Anthony Lopsonzski, Sr., were “worthy of a seat.”

“It is unfortunate at this time that we only had one,” he added.

Mayor Thomas Reenock was absent from the December 2 meeting and unable to swear in Haldeman. She will be sworn into her seat before the next council meeting.

“I hope this is something that you’re ready for,” said Lopsonzski, Sr., “because the job is ready for you.”

In other news, part-time police officer Michael Renner has retired from the force. This leaves the police department with five part-time officers. Chief Bryan Kadingo said the department needs part-time and full-time officers. A civil service test is being administered on December 11 for individuals who previously applied.

Also during the meeting, council praised the borough for a successful tree lighting ceremony. The tree on Main Street was lit on November 28. It was donated by Joseph and Carol Nederostek and lit by their grandchildren Alex, Ben, and Sylvia.

“I really had a great time there,” borough manager LeRoy Brobst said of the event. “Seeing the children with Santa…was worth the journey.”

Residents of Northampton have another chance to get in the holiday spirit with the fire department’s annual Santa Run. Gifts for Santa can be delivered to the fire department from 6 to 8 p.m. on December 8, 9, and 10. Santa will deliver the gifts on December 11.

The next council meeting will be on December 16.