At their Dec. 6 meeting, the Nazareth Borough Council gave final approval to the 2022 budget and pool rates.

The borough’s 2022 budget contains no tax increase; the real estate tax rate will again be 16 mills with the real estate tax assessment totaling nearly $125,700,000.

Daily pool rates for the 2022 season were also set at the meeting.

The rate for adults will be $10 on weekdays, and $12 on weekends and holidays; the rate for juniors (ages four to 17) is $8 on weekdays, and $9 on weekends and holidays. Senior citizens above 62 will have a rate of $7 on weekdays and $9 on weekends and holidays. Finally, children under four are free.

Pool pass rates for a family of four cost $250 with additional members costing a further $15; proof of family affiliation is required, but residency is not. Senior adult passes for those between 18 and 61 cost $175, and junior passes (ages five to 17) are $150. Passes for those above 62 cost $125.

In other business, the borough honored and thanked Nazareth Borough Food Bank President Jim Byrnes for his years of dedicated volunteer service.

Council also approved the purchase of a few needed items.

One of those was a 2021 Dodge Charger Pursuit police sedan; this vehicle will replace the force’s 2013 Ford Interceptor that was totaled in a recent accident. Other approved purchases include two computer firewalls, two PCs for the police squad room, and two enclosed bulletin boards for council chambers and the borough government center at 134 South Main Street. The bulletin boards will be used to post agendas, meeting schedules, and other announcements.

Finally, two residents spoke about the Nazareth Borough Municipal Water Authority’s recent purchase of the Hower Road farm.

The water authority purchased the 82-acre farm for $850,000 on Nov. 1 and plans to spread biosolids on the farms. These residents are concerned about the biosolids decreasing their property value, running off onto their property as a result of heavy rain, affecting their physical health, and creating a bad smell, among other items.

Both Councilman Christopher Crook and Council President Daniel Chivialroli appreciated the residents’ concerns, but stated the water authority is a separate entity they have no control over. Charles Donello, councilman and liaison to the authority, will pass along the concerns either way.

The Nazareth Borough Council will meet next on Monday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. in council chambers, at S. Church and Center Streets.