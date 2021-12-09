Catherine M. Hahn, 96, of Bath, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, Pa. Born on Jan. 29, 1925, in Bath, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Horace H. and Flossie (Super) Heller. Catherine was the wife of the late Charles L. V. Hahn, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage, prior to his passing in 1994. She was a 1942 graduate of Nazareth High School. Catherine enjoyed visiting her family in Oregon and North Carolina. She made a quilt for each of her four grandchildren and helped make the Bath 250th Anniversary Quilt which now hangs in the Bath Museum. Catherine was also a clerk at the Election Board for 35 years and she helped at the Bath Food Bank. She was delighted when she was chosen to light the Bath Christmas Tree in 2019. She was an active member of Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C., where she taught Sunday School and enjoyed singing on the choir.

Survivors: She will be sadly missed by many friends and lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Bonnie L. Eickhoff and her husband, Donald; Pamela M. Grimm and her husband, Gregory; sisters, Caroline M. Struss, Miriam Nachesty; brother-in-law, Earl Herman; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald S. Heller, and a sister, Charlotte Herman.

Services: Will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C., 109 S. Chestnut St., Bath, Pa. Family and friends may call Monday, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. Interment at Green Mount Cemetery, Bath. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christ Church U.C.C. Memorial Fund, 109 S. Chestnut Street, Bath, PA 18014.