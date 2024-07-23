Preston Joseph Ervin, Jr.

Preston J. “Pep” Ervin, Jr., 83, of Upper Nazareth, passed peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Lehigh Valley Hospice Inpatient in Allentown. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Fogel) Ervin with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.

Born Feb. 6, 1941 in Easton, he was a son of the late Preston and Helen (Hayden) Ervin. During his life Preston became fondly known by the nickname “Pep” due to his zest for life and several interests. Whether it be archery hunting, fishing, calling turkey in or just taking photos, Pep loved spending his free time outdoors and interacting with wildlife. Eager to share his enthusiasm, he enjoyed mentoring anyone who wanted to know how to hunt or fish, especially children. Pep also enjoyed buying and selling as a hobby in addition to grass cutting fields.

Pep attended Nazareth High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army while stationed in Korea, where he served in the Honor Guard. He later worked as a meat cutter for Falks Food Basket as well as holding other side jobs. Later he owned and operated Pep’s Hoagies and Pep’s Place in the west end of Nazareth. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hecktown as well as a life member of Point Phillips Rod and Gun Club and the East Lawn Fire Company.

In addition to his loving wife, Joan, Pep is survived by his daughter, Tammy Rissmiller and her husband, Wayne; sons, Scott Ervin and his wife, Jennie, and David Ervin and his wife, Dawn; grandchildren Justin Ervin, Kristi Ervin, Sean Ervin and wife Amy, Brett Rissmiller, Sara Struening and husband Cody, Tanner Ervin and Kirsten Ervin; great-grandchildren Angie, Zachary, Sofia Rissmiller, Tyler Ervin, Bailey, Carter Struening, Penelope, Ellie Ervin and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his son, Steven Ervin; brother, Gene Rader; and sister, Beverly (Sue) Laquasto.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Pep may be sent directly to St. Jude’s Children Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org. Arrangements are under the care of the Schmidt Funeral Home PC, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth, PA. Condolences may be offered at schmidtfuneralhomepc.com.

Marie T. Grube

Marie T. Grube, 86, of Bath, formerly of Danielsville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Gracedale Nursing Home in Upper Nazareth Township. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul K. Grube, to whom she was married 26 wonderful years before his passing in 1989.

Born in Allentown, Marie was a daughter of the late Henry R. and Suzanna (Deutsch) Schirmacher. She attended Hollidaysburg Area High School. Marie was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. A talented hand for crafts, she enjoyed needlepoint, puzzles and loved bluegrass music. Marie was of the Catholic faith.

Survivors: She is survived by her son, Michael Kingcaid and wife, Donna of Allentown; a granddaughter, Susan Skilton of New Zealand; two brothers, Robert Schirmacher and his wife of Wisconsin, and Henry Schirmacher and wife, Judith, of Altoona; a stepbrother, Phaon B. “Butch” Feist, Jr. and wife, Nancy, of Catasauqua; nieces and nephews; a close friend and caregiver, Lori Rowlands of Wind Gap.

In addition to her husband, Paul, she was predeceased by two sisters, Martha and Anna. Services: In keeping with Marie’s wishes, services will be private. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.bensingfuneralhome.net.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to a charity of one’s choice.

Kenneth R. Reeser

Kenneth R. Reeser, 76, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at his residence. He was the beloved husband of Cheryl (Maynard) Reeser, to whom he was married 40 years. Born in Allentown, Kenneth was a son of the late Harvey and Fern (Lieberman) Reeser.

He graduated from Easton High School, Class of 1966. Kenneth served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. Kenneth was a member of Emmanuel’s Lutheran Church, Emmaunelsville and Brown and Lynch American Legion, Palmer Township.

Kenneth dedicated his life to farming at “Reeser’s Farm” in Moore Township. He also drove truck for various companies, ultimately working for and retiring from the road crew at Moore Township. His love for the land and his hard work in agriculture brought joy and sustenance to many. His love for hunting, spending time with his family and the simple pleasure of watching “Gunsmoke” will forever be remembered by those who knew him best.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, he will be dearly missed by his children: Ryan K. Reeser and his wife Kate of Moore Township, Rebecca S. Benson and husband Steve of Albrightsville, Katie N. Praetzel and husband Matthew of Moore Township; grandchildren: Maya, Ashlyn, Damian, Nolan, Elowyn and Declan; brother: Ronald Reeser and wife Denise of Maryland; sister: Diane Henderson and husband Jeff of Melbourne, Fla.

Services: A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 11 a.m. in George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Bath, 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to a viewing on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service, all at the funeral home. Interment will follow (Thursday) at Fairview Cemetery, Moore Township. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Dementia Society of America, 188 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901.