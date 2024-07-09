Natalie E. Landsiedel

Natalie E. Landsiedel, 97, of Hanover Township, Pa., passed away Friday, July 5, 2024, in the St. Luke’s VNA Hospice House, Lower Saucon Valley. Natalie was born to John C. McManus and Theresa (Whalen) McManus on Oct. 31, 1926, in Manhattan, and was a graduate of Cathedral High School. She met her husband, Ronald G. Landsiedel, at the Catholic USO in New York during his service in the Coast Guard, and they shared 47 years of marriage until his death in 2006.

Natalie and Ronald settled on Long Island in North Babylon, where they lived for many years, relocating to the Lehigh Valley in 1996 to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren. A lifelong Yankees fan, she was present for Tommy Henrich’s walk-off home run in the 1949 World Series, and greatly enjoyed following each season and presenting her own incisive analysis of management decisions. In addition to baseball, Natalie loved following professional tennis, watching game shows, especially Jeopardy, baking and solving the world’s problems over coffee at the kitchen table. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bath, and was involved in counting the weekly collections and various other volunteer efforts.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathryn T. Schuster, grandchildren Ryan (Monica), Alex (Meg) and Lauren Schuster, and great-grandson Anthony Schuster, as well as nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters Catherine, Mary, Theresa and Margaret. A model of devotion to her faith and her family, Natalie will be truly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 210 E. Northampton St., Bath, PA 18014. A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2024 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Rt. 946, in the Village of Moorestown, Bath, PA 18014. Interment at the parish cemetery will conclude services on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Parish in Bath.

Mary K. Tully

Mary K. Tully, 71, of Upper Nazareth Township, passed peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. She was the wife of Francis M. “Frank” Tully. Mary and Frank would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on October 25.

Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Ruth (Dreisbach) Hoffman. Immediately following her graduation from Dieruff High School in 1972, Mary started a career with General Mills in Allentown which spanned more than 30 years, working in various capacities before the plant closed in 2007. Civic-minded, Mary was a long-time member of the Bath Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, the Nazareth Senior Center and the Mountaineers Camping Club. Throughout the years, Mary enjoyed many memorable weekend camping trips and vacations with her husband and family, which included trips to Mystic, Connecticut, among many other destinations. Mary was a faithful Catholic.

Survivors: In addition to her devoted husband, Frank, she will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Dawn Fassl and husband, Jeffrey Sr., of Bushkill Township; son, Charles “Chuck” Tully of Upper Nazareth Township; grandsons, Geoffrey VanBlargan and Jeffrey Fassl, Jr. and wife, Sydney; sister, Margaret Blosenski and husband, John, of Media; brother-in-law, Richard Tully and wife, Donna, of Hanover Township; sisters-in-law, Patricia Faustner and husband, Stephen, of Nazareth, and Cheryl Tully of Egypt; nieces and nephews; and her loyal pet dog, Sugar.

Mary was preceded in death by a sister, Marcella Hoffman, and a brother, George Hoffman.

Services: Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering for Mary on Saturday morning, July 13, 2024, from 10 a.m. to noon in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown, Bath, PA 18014. Burial will be private.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton, PA 18042.

Rebecca E. Wieder

Rebecca E. Wieder, 87, of Northampton, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Advanced Health Care of Hanover-Bethlehem. She was the beloved wife of the late Herman C. Wieder to whom she was married 36 years before his passing in 1996. Born in Bath, Rebecca was a daughter of the late Wilson J.A. and Ada H. (Graver) Rabenold.

Rebecca was a graduate of Northampton High School, Class of 1955, and Bethlehem Business College. In her earlier years, she was employed as a payroll clerk at Penn-Dixie Cement.

Rebecca led a fulfilling life, finding joy in road trips to Florida, fishing excursions in Canada, crocheting, polka music and word search puzzles. Her vibrant spirit and love for life were evident in her involvement with Silver Sneakers and her unwavering commitment as a lifelong member of Christ Church of Bath.

Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by extended family, friends and her church community.

Services: A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at Christ Church of Bath, 109 S. Chestnut St., Bath, 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Green Mount Cemetery, Bath. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net. The arrangements have been entrusted to the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, Moorestown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church.